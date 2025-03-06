"Please don’t die" - Chris Jericho phoned top AEW star and urged him to reduce in-ring risks

Chris Jericho adds a lot of value to AEW. He not only wrestles for the promotion but also provides guidance and mentorship to the younger talents.

Will Ospreay is a prominent name in the wrestling industry. His skill set includes mostly high-flying risky maneuvers. His wrestling style has often put him in danger of sustaining deadly injuries.

The Aerial Assassin recently had an interview on with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, where he revealed that Jericho once called him and urged him to reduce taking risks inside the ring.

Ospreay faced Marty Scurll at NJPW in April 2018. He faced KUSHIDA a month later. They were intense matches that resulted in the former International Champion sustaining some injuries. After the bouts, Chris Jericho called Ospreay and advised him not to take unnecessary risks to prevent serious injuries.

"Jericho got on the phone to me. It was just like, hey, look flipping hell, please don’t die. You gotta look after yourself, pick your bumps. You don’t need to be doing that type of stuff all the time. And that hit and I appreciated it, because especially at that time, Jericho only would pop over to New Japan every now and again. So the fact that he took his time out to be like, hey look, Rocky gave me your number I want to have a chat, let’s talk."

Ospreay added that Chris Jericho has always been a great advisor to him in multiple situations.

"Every time I’ve been around Chris, he’s always giving me great advice. Even being here, there’s promo things that I would do, and he went, Oh, who told you to do that? And I’d say this person told me he went, don’t do that because of this reason. And when he explains it to me off, yeah, of course. So, he’s been a real good hand to have backstage. And anytime I go, What do you think of this? He’s great in his honesty." [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay went head to head at All In London 2023

Will Ospreay officially joined AEW in February 2024. He hasn't stepped inside the ring against Chris Jericho since then. But before that, he faced The Demo God once at All In London.

In August 2023, Ospreay wrestled Y2J in a single match. The Aerial Assassin picked a win over the AEW veteran. The two have crossed paths a few times during their faction feuds but haven't locked horns in another singles match yet.

