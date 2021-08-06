When does "Stranger Things 4" come out? Release date, number of episodes, expectations and theories

"Stranger Things" is one of the best shows that Netflix has ever produced. Last season left everyone on a cliffhanger about Jim Hoppers' fate as he ended up in a Russian prison camp.

On August 6, Netflix dropped a teaser that included some glimpses of the upcoming Season 4. Last year, the streaming giant also released a clip showcasing that Hopper is alive in Russia.

The new teaser clip mostly contains footage from prior seasons with only a glimpse of "Upside Down," Eleven and Hopper in what seems like Hawkins. Viewers also saw brief shots of the usual group returning together.

When will "Stranger Things" Season 4 be released?

While no date has been announced, Netflix has confirmed that the fourth season of the hit retro sci-fi / horror show will be returning in 2022. As per the release dates of the previous seasons, it is expected that "Stranger Things" Season 4 will arrive in July or October next year.

However, if production is not halted by the pandemic any further, the latest series could potentially drop early next year.

Cast

"Stranger Things" Season 4 cast. (image via Netflix)

The entire main cast is pretty much confirmed to return. Furthermore, Maya Hawke's Robin is confirmed to return alongside a new addition to the cast, Tom Wlaschiha as Dimitri.

What can we expect from the fourth season of "Stranger Things"?

Hopper's Return from Russia.

Hopper in the teaser. (Image via: Netflix)

The teaser included snippets of Hopper with a shotgun sporting his shaved head look from last year. In some glimpses, Jim Hopper seems to have returned to Hawkins, Indiana.

Potential trip to "Upside down."

A monster in the teaser, in what is likely the "upside down." (Image via Netflix)

Some footage of the "upside-down" or the other dimension, where the Demogorgons come from, was seen in the teaser. This might suggest that some members of the main cast might be traveling to the other plane.

Eleven is shocked.

Eleven in the teaser. (image via Netflix)

The "Stranger Things Season 4" teaser also showcases Eleven being held by two officials or agents, as she is shocked to see someone or something in front of her. Speculations suggest that it could be 'Kali' or 'Eight' played by Linnea Berthelsen. However, it could also be Jim Hopper returning.

The Green Goo.

Steve and Dustin in Season 3. (image via Netflix)

Last season, Steve and Dustin found a glass cylinder filled with a green slime-like liquid in the Russian laboratory. Season 4 is expected to shed some light on the "green goo" and what it was used for.

Fans have theorized that the liquid might be the substance which powers the gates to the "upside-down."

It can be judged from previous releases that the fourth season will likely have eight to nine episodes. It is also probable that the season's finale will end in a cliffhanger which could be explored in the fifth season of "Stranger Things".

This is plausible as the "Stranger Things" creator, the Duffer brothers, stated that the show would have four to five seasons, back in 2017.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul