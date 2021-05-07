New Stranger Things Season 4 trailer hints at Eleven’s dark past, Dr Brenner's return

On May 6th, Netflix’s hit TV series “Stranger Things” released a brand new Season 4 teaser that was earlier hinted at via a cryptic video.

The video was posted on the official “Stranger Things” YouTube channel and showed a bunch of random images displayed on TV screens. The video was accompanied by the following caption: “Due to technical difficulties, Hawkins National Laboratory will be closed until further notice. We will be back in service tomorrow at 9:00 AM ET.”

The new teaser features Dr. Martin Brenner, played by actor Matthew Modine, talking to a group of children at the same facility that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) originated from. The first teaser was released back in February 2020 and hinted at the return of Chief Jim Hopper who was presumed dead.

Latest Stranger Things teaser features Dr. Martin Brenner and glimpses of Eleven’s dark past

Back in February 2020, the first teaser for "Stranger Things" season 4 was released. The teaser showed the return of Jim Hopper who was earlier presumed dead due to an extradimensional portal explosion. A bald Chief Hopper was seen working at what is assumed to be a Russian prison camp, although nothing is yet known about how he survived.

The cryptic video announced the new teaser as can be seen above. The new teaser is said to feature a flashback which shows some other gifted children that Eleven was held captive with. Season 4 of Stranger Things is expected to continue exploring the origins of Eleven and also confirms the presence of multiple other test subjects.

The series earlier featured another test subject named Kali Prasad, known as Eight, back in season 2. Now, the latest teaser for "Stranger Things" season 4 has confirmed the existence of other subjects who can be expected to feature in upcoming episodes.

The first teaser was released over a year back as Netflix was forced to delay shooting by six months at the start of 2020. Only two weeks of shooting took place until mid-September. Filming resumed in late September and was scheduled to go on until late January.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays the role of Dustin Henderson in the show, confirmed in late March that filming was “far from over”, as can be seen in the clip above.

BREAKING: According to Finn Wolfhard, #StrangerThings4 will hopefully be released next year. pic.twitter.com/VugQBqfRop — StrangerThingsSpoilers (@SThingsSpoilers) April 18, 2021

Additionally, Finn Wolfhard, who plays the character of Michael Wheeler, had revealed that season 4 of "Stranger Things" should hopefully come out in 2022.