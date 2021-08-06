'The Suicide Squad' breakdown: Easter eggs and 'Peacemaker' series theory

Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for The Suicide Squad.

After several controversies with David Ayer’s 2016’s Suicide Squad, the sequel has finally reached fans. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, who also wrote and directed DC's The Suicide Squad, had faced his own set of controversies before signing the film.

David Ayer is still campaigning for the release of his director's cut version of the 2016 film. Meanwhile, Gunn treated the movie as a new opportunity at CBMs after being fired in 2018 for past tweets. However, the director was rehired again for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

While the theatrical version of the prequel opened to a mixed-response and bombed critically, Gunn’s adaptation sits at around 94% in Rotten Tomatoes’ critics score. Furthermore, the highly anticipated film is also liked by fans, as indicated by the 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here’s a list of Easter eggs and theories from 'The Suicide Squad'

1) Calendar Man

Sean Gunn as Calendar Man (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics)

Director James Gunn’s brother Sean Gunn, cameos in the recruitment scene of the film as the DC villain, Calendar Man. The 47-year old star has also motion-captured as Weasel.

In the comics, Calendar Man debuts in Detective Comics #259 (September 1958).

2) Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope in 'The Suicide Squad' (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics)

A scene in Belle Reeve prison also showcased glimpses of the DC supervillain, Kaleidoscope, who had hallucinogenic powers in the comics and first appeared in Superboy Vol 2 #36 (December 1982).

3) Corto Maltese

The island of Corto Maltese is where most of Taskforce X’s (AKA The Suicide Squad) missions took place. The fictional island from the DC comics previously was explored in CW’s Arrow TV series.

4) 'Birdman of Alcatraz' reference

James Gunn also referred to this 1962 classic biopic film, in The Suicide Squad. The opening scene contrasts the Birdman of Alcatraz by having Savant (played by Michael Rooker) kill a bird. Meanwhile, real-life serial killer Robert Stroud was showcased as a bird lover in the 1962 film.

5) Starro

Starro in 'The Suicide Squad' (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

In the Dirty Little Secret part of the film, the alien Starro was set to be the primary antagonist of the villain. However, in a scene exploring the horrors of the experimentations done by Thinker (played by Peter Capaldi), Starro uses his spawns to call for help.

The alien mentions being tortured for 30 years by saying,

“Have you come to save me from that madman? Thirty years he has kept me here.”

This explains why Starro was the first to attack Thinker and the armada.

6) Harley Quinn - 'Prince and the Showgirl' reference

Harley and Luna in 'The Suicide Squad' (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

As Harley Quinn was taken by Presidente Luna and was proposed to by the leader of Corto Maltese, the entire sequence seemed like a reference to Marilyn Monroe’s 1957 film, Prince and the Showgirl.

Even Harley’s potential sexuality is teased as she kills the Presidente. At the moment, Harley (played by Margot Robbie) says,

“When your taste in men is as bad as mine, they don’t just go away quietly.”

Her mention of men might be hinting at a potential relationship between Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn, like in the comics and animated series.

7) Polka-Dot Man - Oedipus Complex

Polka-Dot Man dance sequence in 'The Suicide Squad' (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

It was explored that Polka-Dot Man has some deep-lying maternal issues, which is why he imagines his enemies as his mother while melting them. In the movie, Peacemaker refers to him as Norman Bates. This served as a foreshadowing to a later scene, where he was intimately dancing in a club with several girls, all of whom he imagines to be his mother.

In Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, Norman Bates was portrayed as having an Oedipus complex.

8) Sol Soria

Sol Soria in the film and Juan Soria in the comics (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics)

Sol Soria leads the Corto Maltese resistance. The character played by Alice Braga is a reference to an original character from the comics, Juan Soria. Juan made her first appearance in Suicide Squad Vol 5 #33 (2018).

9) 'Peacemaker' series theories

It was seen that John Cena’s Peacemaker was still alive, even after being shot in the neck by Bloodshot. The upcoming HBO Max series could also deal with Pacemaker retrieving the hard drive containing proof of U.S. involvement in experimentation on Starro.

10) Pom Klementieff - Cameo

The Suicide Squad also contains a cameo from Pom Klementieff, who shows up as a dancer in a club, and indulges in foreshadowing the main characters’ deaths.

Despite these usual references, Gunn also focussed on The Suicide Squad members’ reactions to children being mind-controlled and experimented on. This seems to be his shot at redemption after his past tweets of pedophile jokes, which caused a considerable backlash from certain fans.

Edited by Siddharth Satish