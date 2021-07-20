Top 10 Marvel comic characters who need to make their MCU debut

Marvel Studios opened up the multiverse in their cinematic universe with the MCU Disney+ series, “Loki.” The multiverse will enable different “variants” of existing characters to show up in the MCU without much explanation.

This is rumored to happen in Phase 4 MCU movies like “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and more. With rumored variants of Peter Parker in the upcoming “Spider-Man 3 (MCU)” and the rumored Tony Stark in “Doctor Strange 2,” the potential for character reprisal is wide open.

EXCLUSIVE: After a thorough search that has involved months of meeting a slew of talent, @Marvel's new 'Blade' movie has found its director: Bassam Tariq https://t.co/Nc13Q3bOh2 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 19, 2021

Marvel Studios has already announced the arrival of characters from “Fantastic Four,” “Blade,” and “Moonknight,” so this list will focus on new characters not announced to appear in the MCU.

Ten Marvel comic characters everyone would love to see in the MCU

At the MCU Phase 4 announcement back in July 2019, Marvel head Kevin Fiege announced “X-Men” and Fantastic Four were in the pre-development phase. Hence, this list will also not include the primary X-Men characters.

1) Wonder Man

Wonder Man in Avengers #685 (2018) (Image via Marvel Comics)

Simon Williams, better known by comic fans as “Wonder Man,” was introduced as a supervillain but later transitioned into a hero/anti-hero character. He made his debut in 1964’s Avengers Vol 1 9.

Williams was given “ionic energy” powers by Helmut Zemo’s experiments to infiltrate the Avengers and lead them into an ambush. However, he succumbed to “side-effects” of the experimentation while he had a change of heart to help the Avengers.

Wonder Man’s powers include super strength, super senses, super speed, and super agility. Furthermore, the “ionic energy-based” abilities enable him to be essentially immortal, with regenerative healing.

In 2010’s “Avengers: The Children’s Crusade Vol 1 3” comic issue, Wonder Man was stated to have strength at the level of Sentry.

2) Hercules

Hercules in Avengers No Road Home #10 (April, 2019), and in The Incredible Hercules #126 (Feb. 2009)/Ed McGuiness) (Image via Marvel comics)

Like Thor, Hercules (or Herakles) is based on real-life mythological origin. While the Asgardian Avenger is based on Norse mythology, Hercules’ legend is Greek. Like in the original mythology, Hercules was Zeus, King of the Olympian Gods.

The Olympians’ powers include “true immortality,” super strength, super speed, as well as super agility despite his bulky appearance. According to the “Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe Vol 1 5 (1983)” comic issue, Hercules is one of the strongest superheroes in Marvel Earth-616.

3) Hyperion

Hyperion in Hyperion (2016) #2 (Emanuela Lupacchino) (Image via Marvel Comics)

Hyperion is pretty much the Marvel version of Superman/Clark Kent. He is the last surviving member of “Eternals,” who was raised by the Miltons. He grew up as Mark Milton before joining a news agency (in Cosmopolis) as a cartoonist. Mark also had a romantic relationship with a reporter, just like Clark did with Lois Lane in Detective Comics (DC).

The character has been portrayed as a villain, hero, and anti-hero. Hyperion’s powers include super strength, super speed, super agility, “atomic vision (his version of heat-vision),” and regenerative healing.

Hyperion’s arrival on Earth would mean a change of hierarchal power in the MCU.

4) Beyonder

Beyonder in Secret Wars II (1985) #8 (Image via Marvel Comics)

This multiversal being is from the “Beyond Realm” and is the descendant of an ancient alien race called “Beyonders.” The character was one of the major villains in the “Secret Wars” comic series (1984).

Beyonder is one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe, being inferior to only One-Above-All. The being has unlimited strength and reality-warping powers, which can cause cataclysmic events in the MCU multiverse.

5) Mistress Death

Death with Thanos, and Death with Deadpool (Image via Marvel Comics)

Death or Mistress Death is as old as the universe; the entity is from the “Realm of Death.” The dimension is only accessible by the dead.

In the Thanos Rising #4 (2013) comics, Death was impressed by Thanos and seduced the “Mad Titan.” This is why fans had previously expected Death to show up in MCU’s seminal “Avengers: Infinity War.”

In Deadpool/Death 1998, Deadpool becomes infatuated with Death, and during Deadpool vol. 2, #63-64 (Feb- May 2002), both characters develop a romantic relationship.

Furthermore, the comic issue also showcased Thanos cursing immortality upon Wade Wilson (Deadpool) out of jealousy. It would be interesting to see this “love triangle” in the MCU.

6) Nighthawk

Nighthawk in Nighthawk #1 (Sep. 1998) and Nighthawk (2016) #1 (Image via Marvel Comics)

This character has several versions or “variants” in the comics. In the prime universe (Earth 616), Nighthawk is Kyle Richmond, who turned from a supervillain to a superhero.

After developing a serum, Nighthawk possesses several physical powers which manifest and double themselves at night. His abilities include super-strength, super stamina and agility, and precognitive vision.

Recently, Nighthawk’s popularity amongst comic enthusiasts has soared as the comics have surged several times in price. Hence, his arrival in MCU is awaited by several fans.

7) Legion

Legion in comics and FX’s show (Image via Marvel / FX)

Although fans have a good show on the character, on FX, Legion’s introduction in MCU would make him one of the most powerful mutants.

Legion or David Haller is the son of Charles Xavier. He is an omega-level mutant with telekinetic, psychic, and reality-warping powers.

In the “X-Men: Legacy Vol 2 #5 (2013)” comic issue, David mentioned having at least 200 personalities in his head, which is the reason behind his alias, “Legion.”

However, the list ran to 800 in the other comic issues.

8) Daken

Daken (Akihiro) in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Daken (also known as Akihiro) is the son of Wolverine and his Japanese wife, Itsu. In the comics, Itsu was killed by the Winter Soldier while she was still pregnant with Akihiro.

Romulus took Daken by cutting him out of Itsu’s womb and raised him to be a ruthless killer. In “Dark Avengers Vol 1 (2009),” Daken joined Norman Osborn’s “Dark Avenger” as “Dark Wolverine.”

Akihiro possesses all his father’s powers like regenerative healing, three retractable bone claws in the wrist, and enhanced senses.

Fans have already seen his half-sister, X-23 (Laura), in “Logan (2017).” Vitally, Daken’s debut in the MCU would bring LGBTQ+ representation.

9) Nova

Nova in the comics and the “Ultimate Spider-Man” animated series (Image via Marvel)

Fans have been expecting Nova in the MCU since Planet Xandar and the Nova Corp were established in Guardians of The Galaxy (2014). With several other cosmic events being teased in the MCU, it is finally the right time to introduce this character as Richard Rider or Sam Alexander.

Nova’s abilities include super-strength, super-speed, flight, and energy blasts. The character was a fan favorite in the “Ultimate Spider-Man” animated show.

10) Sentry

Sentry in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

In the comics, it was established that Canada and the USA created a super-soldier replication project, Sentry, in 1947. A decade later, Robert Reynolds consumed the “Golden Sentry serum,” giving him the power of “a million exploding suns.”

Sentry’s photokinetic-based powers allow him super-strength, molecular and form manipulation, immortality, super-speed, and more. According to 2018’s Sentry Vol 3 #5, he is one of the most powerful characters on Earth.

Other such characters that fans would love to see in the MCU are “Squirrel Girl” and Amadeus Cho, rumored to appear in the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series, “She-Hulk.”

Note: This MCU list is subjective and reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer