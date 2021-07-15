Spider-Man: No Way Home "Black and Gold" suit breakdown - Fans react to mystic suit potentially made by Doctor Strange

On July 14, Hot Toys gave audiences the first look at a “black and gold” Spider-Man suit. The Hong Kong-based collectible firm has released pictures showcasing a “Spidey” figure featuring his new look. The Facebook post also confirmed that it is one of the few suits that the titular character will wear in the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
The new black suit also featured a mystical gauntlet with “Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum” inspired design language. The promotional pictures of the suit also showcased gold accents and mystical webbing.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is rumored to have the “variants” of the character from Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy (2002 - 2007) and Marc Webb’s “Amazing Spider-Man” (2012-2014). Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield are expected to reprise their roles as Peter Parker, alongside MCU’s Tom Holland.
The new “black and gold” Spider-Man suit
The suit appears to take its design cue from Miles Morales’ Black and Gold suit in the comics.
Mystical Elements - Doctor Strange
Hot Toys’ description of the figure in their Facebook post mentioned “mystic spider-web effects.” The mystical effect on the webbing is also apparent from the pictures. The gauntlet through which the webbing is ejected has design elements that closely mimic “Eye of Agamotto” and other such “artifacts” from Doctor Strange’s New York sanctum and Kamar Taj.
With the upcoming film dealing with multiversal travel, it is not implausible to think that “The Sorcerer Supreme” might show up in a cameo or help Peter offscreen. It is theorized that Strange could revamp Peter’s suit with these mystical abilities or send him the showcased gauntlet.
While several pictures show a mystical “Spidey” logo lighting up, it is assumed that it is only when the gauntlet is activated.
Circuit based design
The “black and gold” suit also shows electrical tracing embedded in it. This could be because “No Way Home” is also confirmed to have Jamie Foxx’s “Electro” as well as Alfred Molina’s “Doc Ock.” Foxx confirmed his return as “Electro” in a deleted Instagram post.
The suit’s electrical inlays could have been embedded to deal with Electro’s abilities.
Background of the promo images
It may be a coincidence that Hot Toys used similar-looking pictures of the buildings from McGuire’s films and Garfield’s films. However, the Hong Kong-based collectible firm is unlikely to have access to film plots. It is possible that Marvel sent them reference images of the characters from the set, which they based the promos on.
One of the promos of the figure showcases the background buildings similar to that of Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man.” The other promo had the buildings from Electro’s battle in “Amazing Spider-Man 2.”
Here’s how fans reacted to the new “black and gold” Spider-Man suit
While some fans were excited to see Holland’s Spider-Man in this new suit, others criticized it.
The new suit reveals further boosts the anticipation for the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” teaser, which is expected to be released soon.