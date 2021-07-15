Spider-Man: No Way Home "Black and Gold" suit breakdown - Fans react to mystic suit potentially made by Doctor Strange

On July 14, Hot Toys gave audiences the first look at a “black and gold” Spider-Man suit. The Hong Kong-based collectible firm has released pictures showcasing a “Spidey” figure featuring his new look. The Facebook post also confirmed that it is one of the few suits that the titular character will wear in the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The new black suit also featured a mystical gauntlet with “Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum” inspired design language. The promotional pictures of the suit also showcased gold accents and mystical webbing.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is rumored to have the “variants” of the character from Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy (2002 - 2007) and Marc Webb’s “Amazing Spider-Man” (2012-2014). Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield are expected to reprise their roles as Peter Parker, alongside MCU’s Tom Holland.

The new “black and gold” Spider-Man suit

Miles Morales' "Golden" Spider-Man suit from "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales" PlayStation Game (Image via Marvel and Sony)

The suit appears to take its design cue from Miles Morales’ Black and Gold suit in the comics.

Mystical Elements - Doctor Strange

The new suit and Eye of Agamotto (Image via Facebook/HotToys, and Marvel Studios)

Hot Toys’ description of the figure in their Facebook post mentioned “mystic spider-web effects.” The mystical effect on the webbing is also apparent from the pictures. The gauntlet through which the webbing is ejected has design elements that closely mimic “Eye of Agamotto” and other such “artifacts” from Doctor Strange’s New York sanctum and Kamar Taj.

With the upcoming film dealing with multiversal travel, it is not implausible to think that “The Sorcerer Supreme” might show up in a cameo or help Peter offscreen. It is theorized that Strange could revamp Peter’s suit with these mystical abilities or send him the showcased gauntlet.

While several pictures show a mystical “Spidey” logo lighting up, it is assumed that it is only when the gauntlet is activated.

Circuit based design

Electrical circuit tracings in the new suit (Image via Facebook/Hot Toys, Marvel Studios, Sony)

The “black and gold” suit also shows electrical tracing embedded in it. This could be because “No Way Home” is also confirmed to have Jamie Foxx’s “Electro” as well as Alfred Molina’s “Doc Ock.” Foxx confirmed his return as “Electro” in a deleted Instagram post.

The deleted post. (Image via: Instagram/JamieFoxx)

The suit’s electrical inlays could have been embedded to deal with Electro’s abilities.

Background of the promo images

The background of the promo showcasing similar New York buildings as of "Spider-Man (2002)." (Image via Facebook/HotToys, Marvel, Sony)

It may be a coincidence that Hot Toys used similar-looking pictures of the buildings from McGuire’s films and Garfield’s films. However, the Hong Kong-based collectible firm is unlikely to have access to film plots. It is possible that Marvel sent them reference images of the characters from the set, which they based the promos on.

The promo showcasing similar background as of the Electro-battle from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)." (Image via Facebook/HotToys, Marvel, Sony)

One of the promos of the figure showcases the background buildings similar to that of Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man.” The other promo had the buildings from Electro’s battle in “Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

Here’s how fans reacted to the new “black and gold” Spider-Man suit

While some fans were excited to see Holland’s Spider-Man in this new suit, others criticized it.

I think it’s okay, don’t like that the gloves are still red but I get that its supposed to tie into a shared story with Doctor Strange. The black and gold look spectacular. Worst suits in my subjective opinion is the Amazing Spider-Man 1 suit. — forgetfullotte (@forgetfullotter) July 14, 2021

A better look at the black and gold suit figure from hot toys



It seems the suit will have powers of some sort pic.twitter.com/TY2ngWH9fQ — Spider-Man No Way Home News And Countdown (@SpiderMan3news) July 14, 2021

Hot Toys posted the black and gold suit, the backgrounds look somewhat familiar 👀 pic.twitter.com/gzeaKQB5vk — Spider-Man No Way Home, Venom and Morbius News (@spidervenom69) July 14, 2021

The new black and gold Spider-Man’ suit is so cool tbh #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/iqj9a8Yy0y — chiara ‎✪ saw bw (@WINTERJEDII) July 14, 2021

the black and gold spider-man nwh suit looks so good wtf — ً (@ahskaleb) July 14, 2021

I really do not like those new Spider-Man suits… like the black and gold one is already low tier for me, but like why the hell does it have red fingers still?? — Midknight824 (@Midknight824) July 14, 2021

it would be a serve if the black and gold suit spider-man wasn't actually tom and it was a new actor playing miles and they just let us assume bc its a spoiler. i'm keeping my hopes lowered however LOL. — lucky (@antifamatronic) July 14, 2021

Black and gold is turning into my favorite color scheme for Spider-Man. — Ikemen Steve (@TenguRey) July 14, 2021

/ / not only did they steal miles' black and gold suit from the spider-man game, they made it fucking ugly HELP — STATURE ! (@shrinkables) July 14, 2021

I rlly liked the black and gold suit and doctor strange ones, only bought the integrated suit for spider man collection. Eternals pops gonna shatter my bank 😭 — mac 🖥 ᱬ • scared of ms minutes (@macj419_) July 13, 2021

The new suit reveals further boosts the anticipation for the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” teaser, which is expected to be released soon.

Edited by Srijan Sen