Zendaya and Tom Holland seemingly confirm relationship in steamy kissing photos

Zendaya and Tom Holland were recently spotted sharing a kiss prior to the trailer release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home".

24-year-old Zendaya and 25-year-old Tom Holland, who play MJ and Peter Parker in MCU's Spider-Man movies, have been co-stars since 2017. The two have been rumored to be dating multiple times. However, both were seen with other partners shortly after.

Zendaya and Tom play love interests in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Their on-screen chemistry has caused the creation of their own personal fandom who want to see the two together off-screen.

Zendaya and Tom Holland photographed in a lip-lock

Months after Zendaya was seen in public with her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi, she confirmed her relationship with Tom Holland on Friday afternoon.

The two were photographed by papparrazzii in Los Angeles, intimately sharing a kiss in Tom's car.

Zendaya and Tom Holland caught 1/2 (Image via Twitter)

Zendaya and Tom were spotted kissing in the latter's $125,000 Audi.

Zendaya and Tom Holland caught 2/2 (Image via Twitter)

Fans go wild over released photos

Fans immediately went wild over the photos, as millions of people have "shipped" the two for years.

However, some questioned the true intentions of the photos, claiming that the photos were an alleged attempt at a PR scandal to promote the newest Spider-Man movie. The trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is scheduled to be released soon.

TOM AND ZENDAYA ARE DATING??? WHAAAAAA — T (@ANOMNOM88) July 2, 2021

tom & zendaya kissed my chest fuckin hurt rn yo — Sosa 3🎖 (@MostHated3700) July 2, 2021

I thought we all knew Zendaya and Tom Holland was a thing — Tabi (@Earthtotabi) July 2, 2021

A few skeptical spectators even called the kiss "convenient".

I'm all for Tom and Zendaya...but the timing is just too convenient #NoWayHome — Joy (@joya_dahdal) July 2, 2021

having a crush on tom and zendaya at the same time is confusing pic.twitter.com/YpS8uwGiAV — nansie (@fiImstopia) July 2, 2021

What why is tom and zendaya kissing ndjdjf are they filmin — 🦈🐄 (@gupiimew) July 2, 2021

ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND ARE DATING )$1)/@-6:@$!!???? /POS — ૮₍ ˃⤙˂ ₎ა evie/luna KAZUHA HAVER (@zZzbarbatos) July 2, 2021

who would’ve thought i would open twitter and see tom holland and zendaya kiss in a car — flavia REEM DAY (@dazedob) July 2, 2021

soooo tom holland and zendaya ? 🥵 — chloe (@mediochlo) July 2, 2021

Fans are highly anticipating for both Zendaya and Tom Holland to officially confirm their relationship through social media.

Edited by Ashish Yadav