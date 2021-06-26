"We are working tirelessly": Social Gloves responds to claims from Josh Richards, Vinnie Hacker, and Fouseytube who claim they haven't been paid for the "YouTubers Vs TikTokers" boxing event

Boxing event organizer Social Gloves has responded to allegations from Josh Richards, Vinnie Hacker, and Fouseytube who have claimed that everyone who took part in the "YouTubers Vs TikTokers" event has not yet been paid.

The YouTubers vs TikTokers event, also called the Battle of the Platforms, was organized by Social Gloves and featured a variety of YouTubers boxing Tiktokers with a total of five rounds each. The event was hosted at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL, and began at 8 p.m. EST.

The headlining fight was between the ACE Family's Austin McBroom and TikTok's Bryce Hall, with the latter losing by knockout in the third round. The event has since announced a part two.

Josh Richards claims no one was paid

On Thursday evening, Vinnie Hacker, along with Josh Richards, claimed on an episode of the BFFS podcast that those who partook in the Battle of The Platforms event have not been paid.

Dave Portnoy, who co-hosts the show with Josh, asked him if the fights didn't get paid. Josh said:

"Nope. Fighters didn't get paid, artists didn't get paid, no one got paid I'm pretty sure. From what I know, all the reports have said no."

Josh Richards continued by saying he was sure Social Gloves had gone out of business.

"I am 95% sure that they have filed for bankruptcy like two days ago. This stuff isn't supposed to be public at all but it is now."

Social Gloves responds to the backlash

Following the heavy backlash regarding claims from Josh Richards, Vinnie Hacker, and Fouseytube, Social Gloves took to Instagram to respond on Friday morning.

Social Gloves began by claiming they were "working tirelessly" to pay the participants of the boxing event.

As further speculation arose of the company going out of business, the event organizers even claimed to have "hired a leading accounting firm".

Social Gloves responds to backlash surrounding payment from "YouTubers Vs TikTokers" event (Image via Instagram)

Other fighters and participants of the "YouTubers Vs TikTokers" boxing match have not come out to share their thoughts on Social Gloves.

Edited by Ashish Yadav