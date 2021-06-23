Logan Paul allegedly out in England without completing required 10-day quarantine as fans come to his defense 

On June 21st, Logan Paul was allegedly seen roaming the streets of England with the Sidemen, whom he is rumored to soon be collaborating with. However, many were appalled that the YouTuber allegedly did not follow quarantine rules.

26-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul is well known for his adventurous videos and his multiple scandalous feats that included his brother Jake Paul and father Greg Paul.

Logan Paul joined YouTube in 2013 and started the Impaulsive podcast in 2018 alongside Mike Majlak and George Janko. Despite having added boxing to his list of skills and business ventures, he still posts on YouTube periodically in an attempt to not forget his roots.

Logan Paul spotted in England

Two weeks later, following his fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul was seemingly spotted in the United Kingdom by a random fan who filmed him running around the city with British YouTube group Sidemen. The fan then posted the video to TikTok.

Logan Paul allegedly spotted in England with the Sidemen (Image via TikTok)

The Sidemen consist of members KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa, TBJKL, Vikkstar123, Behzinga, and W2S. They are known for their variety of content across all channels and have amassed over 12 million subscribers on the main group channel.

Given that KSI had defeated Logan Paul in the latter's first boxing match of his career, people found it shocking to see the two allegedly hanging out.

Logan Paul had also allegedly met with Josh Taylor, a boxer who, not too long ago, dissed the YouTuber and his brother for being "total clowns."

Josh Taylor meets Logan Paul in person two weeks after making negative remarks about him (Image via Twitter)

However, Logan Paul received backlash after many found out that he had short-lived his 10-day required travel quarantine.

As per the travel rules of England listed on their government website, visitors must "quarantine at home or in the place [they] are staying for 10 days," then "take a COVID test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8."

Given that he was spotted outside four days after his arrival, many pointed out that he once again didn't follow the rules in a foreign country, something the 26-year-old has been notoriously known to do.

Fans defend Logan Paul in the comments

Fans took to Twitter to defend Logan Paul for not finishing his 10-day quarantine, claiming that as long as he "has the vaccine," it didn't matter whether he complied with the rules or not.

Some Twitter users even added that "nobody cares anymore" in England and that as long as he had a valid reason, he was permitted.

raise your hand if you’re surprised… — angel (@minajrollins) June 22, 2021

Look, Logan is deeply problematic and he definitely should be called out for breaking the rules BUT if he got vaccinated, I doubt he'll bring the variant here since Delta is ALREADY here. But other than that, yeah he's foul. — Timothy, The Vaxxed Homo #BLM #TeamBidenHarris (@ncanarchist) June 22, 2021

Well how is he expected to INFLUENCE if quarantining?!?!? 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃 — Cassie HW 🌿 (@HWCassie) June 22, 2021

I mean what else do you expect from the Paul's? — lljw🕊 (@JaradMadeMyWrld) June 22, 2021

Gib and Deji didn't quarantine when they came to the US or when they went back home. Where is the same energy for them? — Jason M (@JasonM41999065) June 22, 2021

God smite us all 😩 — Roy Martinez (@Roy92r) June 22, 2021

Living in London myself, it’s not really that deep 😭 and no one really cares anymore. I know so many people that have come from America and didn’t quarantine when they touched down in England — Ace (@ldn_boy1) June 22, 2021

No no no we don’t want him send him back pls — Teeohem (@teeohemtweets) June 22, 2021

My brother didn’t have to quarantine and is vaccinated when he went for a week. But his reason for going was work related. — Christina (@MyDreamIsAStory) June 22, 2021

Meanwhile, others alleged that Logan Paul paid for his test to be released early. Which many, according to the user below, do in England.

He probably just paid for the test to release 🤷🏻‍♀️ It’s only £100, I’m sure he can afford it. Loads of people do it here. — 𝕳𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖆𝖍 🦁💙👑 (@hannahloubeth) June 22, 2021

Logan Paul has not confirmed or denied the allegations being made against him, as his fans were adamant about coming to his defense.

