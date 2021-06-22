"We are broken": Influencer Kate Hudson's toddler daughter, 'Eliza from TikTok,' passes away on Father's Day after a long battle with cancer

On June 21st, influencer Kate Hudson announced that her daughter Eliza Moore passed away on Father's Day after a long battle with cancer.

Kate Hudson created her TikTok account in 2019, showing the day-to-day life of her family, including her daughter Eliza, who had terminal cancer.

Eliza, along with her parents Kate Hudson and Chance Moore, served as an inspiration to many across the world. Hudson has garnered over two million supporters on TikTok, as well as over 500,000 on Instagram. Many found joy in Eliza and were heartbroken over the news of her passing.

Eliza Moore passes away on Father's Day

On Monday morning, Hudson informed her followers that her daughter, Eliza, had passed away. She posted a photo of Eliza, with the caption as a heartfelt letter to her little girl. In the caption, Hudson detailed that when she woke up, she reached for Eliza's hand, only to receive no response:

"We are broken...I woke up this morning, still half asleep, and reached for your hand. But you were not there. You left last night."

Hudson then wrote a heartbreaking message to Eliza, saying she didn't know where she went but that she knew she was "still alive somewhere."

"I want to believe you are somewhere with my dad and my sister...and your sister...all loved ones you never met...I want to believe you are still alive somewhere."

Many across the world were heartbroken to hear the news of Eliza's passing, as she was only 2 1/2 years old.

Twitter pays heartfelt tribute to Eliza

Fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to Eliza. Many gave sentiments to Hudson and Chance for the loss of their little girl:

rest in sweet sweet peace Eliza Moore 🤍 thank you angel for teaching me and millions of others so much during your far-too-short, yet inspirational life. 👼🏻♾

#frogyoucancer https://t.co/ciu6atwXdL — lilly ☻ (@vlilly10) June 22, 2021

Rest In Peace Eliza Moore, my heart breaks for her mom Kate and dad Chance. #frogyoucancer #cancersucks pic.twitter.com/rIs8Sfk5Pn — Carson (@MichiGig12) June 22, 2021

Rest easy Eliza. You will be missed tremendously. None of us will ever be able to comprehend the pain you and your family has/was going through. You will be missed ❤️🐸 #frogyoucancer #ElizaMoore #cancer #cancersucks #RIPEliza #RIP — pisser (@pisser85307682) June 22, 2021

my heart is broken. rip eliza moore. i honestly have no words. you inspired so many people around the world. 💙🕊 — 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐉𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 🤍✨ (@LaurenJenner13) June 21, 2021

rest in peace eliza moore. i’ll never forget that little girl’s smile. — hannah 🛒 (@tnasmh) June 21, 2021

Eliza Moore passed away and I'm......... Oof I'm not doing well — Bailey (@Sleepy_and_Sad) June 21, 2021

My heart is broken, she was such a beautiful little girl. I’m sending Kate and Chance so much love. — Bughead endgame || Lili called me a queen. ✨👑 (@Bugheadsbeanie) June 21, 2021

Oh my God, this is unbelievably horrible. I cannot IMAGINE losing a child, especially to something like this. The fact that it was on Father's day just seems especially gut wrenching. I hope they heal and find peace swiftly. 💔💔💔 — Naley (@Naley___) June 21, 2021

My heart breaks for her family. Rest easy Angel. You were loved by millions ♥️♥️♥️♥️ — P (@Chinvillain) June 21, 2021

Oh poor baby 💚 Peace and strength to her parents in their time of grief, I'm sure it's unimaginable — 🧡 gender identity thief (@mysicksadlife) June 21, 2021

Fans of Eliza and her family are mourning her passing all across the world.

Edited by Shaheen Banu