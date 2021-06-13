"So embarrassing": DJ Khaled trolled over "awkward" performance at YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event 

DJ Khaled performed at the highly anticipated YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event. However, his performance was met with negativity, as fans called it "awkward."
The boxing exhibition, also called the Battle of the Platforms, was organized by Social Gloves and featured various YouTubers boxing Tiktokers. It was held at the Hard Rock Cafe in Miami, FL, and kicked off at 8 p.m. EST. The headlining fight was between the patriarch of the ACE Family, Austin McBroom, and TikTok's Bryce Hall.
Fans were able to stream the fight on Live X Live PPV for $49.99.
DJ Khaled performs at YouTubers vs TikTokers
With the most "awkward" performance of the evening, DJ Khaled played his greatest hits for an audience that wasn't well versed with his songs.
DJ Khaled entered the ring singing "All I Do Is Win," expecting the audience to finish the song while singing "no matter what." However, silence overcame the crowd as no one paid attention or chanted along.
He attempted to get the crowd riled up by continuing the song but looked disgruntled as not a single person sang along.
Fans troll DJ Khaled for his performance
The audience trolled DJ Khaled for "running around" during his performance.
According to many, the current generation is "too young" to know the singer. Therefore, the audience was silent while he performed.
Some even implied that their PPV pay of $49.99 was wasted, as DJ Khaled's performance did not live up to its hype.
Though DJ Khaled has been a well-known figure in the industry over the years, given his high-profile collaborations with several artists, his recent work has not grabbed the younger generation.
