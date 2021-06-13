"So embarrassing": DJ Khaled trolled over "awkward" performance at YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event 

DJ Khaled performed at the highly anticipated YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event. However, his performance was met with negativity, as fans called it "awkward."

The boxing exhibition, also called the Battle of the Platforms, was organized by Social Gloves and featured various YouTubers boxing Tiktokers. It was held at the Hard Rock Cafe in Miami, FL, and kicked off at 8 p.m. EST. The headlining fight was between the patriarch of the ACE Family, Austin McBroom, and TikTok's Bryce Hall.

Fans were able to stream the fight on Live X Live PPV for $49.99.

DJ Khaled performs at YouTubers vs TikTokers

With the most "awkward" performance of the evening, DJ Khaled played his greatest hits for an audience that wasn't well versed with his songs.

DJ Khaled entered the ring singing "All I Do Is Win," expecting the audience to finish the song while singing "no matter what." However, silence overcame the crowd as no one paid attention or chanted along.

He attempted to get the crowd riled up by continuing the song but looked disgruntled as not a single person sang along.

TODAY IN CRINGE: DJ Khaled performs at the #youtubersvstiktokers boxing event to complete silence. pic.twitter.com/fyHoFwFCwH — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 13, 2021

Fans troll DJ Khaled for his performance

The audience trolled DJ Khaled for "running around" during his performance.

According to many, the current generation is "too young" to know the singer. Therefore, the audience was silent while he performed.

It looked so awkward — I (@tweetybird_1717) June 13, 2021

This is so hard to watch 😬 — Santana 🤠 (@SwiftForevermor) June 13, 2021

THE PERFORMANCE RN IS SO EMBARRASSING WTF — brin (@Bruh47096618) June 13, 2021

NOOO ID CRY IF I WAS HIM✋🏾🥲🥲 — Ian Bailey (@imaginebeingian) June 13, 2021

“Thank you for having me! Enjoy!”



For having him?!? Having him what? Run around? pic.twitter.com/dlWASI1NUP — Daeneryswasrobbed (@killerm0odz) June 13, 2021

Some even implied that their PPV pay of $49.99 was wasted, as DJ Khaled's performance did not live up to its hype.

They wanted me to pay to watch this? — DAKOTA NEO ♡ (@DakotaNeo19) June 13, 2021

No one knows him. He's too old and his hair ain't colorful. — PRÆLO! (@Praelo) June 13, 2021

I’m just honestly impressed that he makes a living off this, truly living the dream. I’m convinced he’s a just a brilliant comedian. — samanthasawitch (@samanthasawitch) June 13, 2021

Though DJ Khaled has been a well-known figure in the industry over the years, given his high-profile collaborations with several artists, his recent work has not grabbed the younger generation.

