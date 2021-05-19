"This just got heated real fast": Trisha Paytas, Tana Mongeau, and more react to Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom fight at boxing press conference

Influencers such as Trisha Paytas and Tana Mongeau have reacted to Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom getting into a fight during the middle of their press conference. It was held on May 18th for the "Battle of the Platforms" boxing match set to air on June 12th.

Many news platforms covered the fight, closely surrounding the two as they attempted to throw punches at each other.

2ND HAND EMBARRASSMENT: Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom get into fight mid-press conference for 'YouTubers vs. TikTokers' boxing event. Event ended shortly after the fight was broken up. pic.twitter.com/Jdu7Cf6GvH — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 18, 2021

Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom's argument

Before the fight ensued, Bryce threw aggressive comments towards Austin, telling him to "shut the f**k up." The TikToker proceeded to make fun of McBroom, telling the YouTuber his outfit looked like "pajamas."

TODAY IN CRINGE: Bryce Hall goes off on everyone telling Ace Family's Austin McBroom to "shut the f*ck up." Bryce says that Austin is wearing pajamas. Bryce also went off on Deji, an audience member, and then challenged KSI. pic.twitter.com/CoLXioWpdF — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 18, 2021

Bryce Hall also got into a heated argument with an audience member, shouting profanities towards him while event moderators told him to stop. The 21-year-old shouted:

"S**k my d**k! You broke b**ch!"

YouTuber and conference host FouzyTube quickly commented on Bryce Hall's lash out:

"This just got heated real fast."

Not too long after, the event ended as the two influencers began throwing punches.

Also read: "Worry about that fat lawsuit": Bryce Hall calls out Ethan Klein for repeatedly criticizing him

Influencers annoyed by the fight between Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom

As the fight during the press conference went viral, many took to Twitter to express how they felt about the situation. One influencer, Trisha Paytas, called the two "dumb af," expressing frustration over the fact that Bryce is much younger than Austin.

She said:

Literally the most embarrassing thing in the whole world. Bryce is a kid but Austin is like a full grown adult and parent. Like what is he doing ? https://t.co/cDUWn1Lv9W — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) May 18, 2021

I hope all the Tik tok kids and all the youtubers just knock each other out. They all dumb af. Let’s just protect Philip defeanco at all costs and we good — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) May 18, 2021

Also read: "I can't get fired, I'm a partner lol" Mike Majlak denies being fired from Impaulsive by Logan Paul over their "tiff"

YouTuber Tana Mongeau responded as well, going live during the fight between Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Tana Mongeau reacts to Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom getting into fight. Tana also challenges Bella Thorne to a fight. pic.twitter.com/yIWrYgPnwt — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 18, 2021

Hours later, Tana tweeted out a cryptic message, with fans unsure of who she was referring to. She wrote:

u probably have to not smoke weed to box... 😯😪 — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) May 19, 2021

Fans were also curious why Catherine Paiz, Austin's wife, was not present at the press conference. Known to be his number one supporter, Catherine tweeted that she was not there as she anticipated a brawl:

And that’s why I didn’t go. — Catherine McBroom (@CatherinePaiz) May 18, 2021

Fans of Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom are greatly awaiting their fight. Meanwhile, the latter responded to the argument-turned-brawl, claiming that Bryce, yet to respond, was the one who "tackled" him first.

Also read: Top 5 worst decisions in David Dobrik vlogs