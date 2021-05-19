"This just got heated real fast": Trisha Paytas, Tana Mongeau, and more react to Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom fight at boxing press conference

Influencers such as Trisha Paytas and Tana Mongeau have reacted to Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom getting into a fight during the middle of their press conference. It was held on May 18th for the "Battle of the Platforms" boxing match set to air on June 12th.
Many news platforms covered the fight, closely surrounding the two as they attempted to throw punches at each other.
Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom's argument
Before the fight ensued, Bryce threw aggressive comments towards Austin, telling him to "shut the f**k up." The TikToker proceeded to make fun of McBroom, telling the YouTuber his outfit looked like "pajamas."
Bryce Hall also got into a heated argument with an audience member, shouting profanities towards him while event moderators told him to stop. The 21-year-old shouted:
"S**k my d**k! You broke b**ch!"
YouTuber and conference host FouzyTube quickly commented on Bryce Hall's lash out:
"This just got heated real fast."
Not too long after, the event ended as the two influencers began throwing punches.
Also read: "Worry about that fat lawsuit": Bryce Hall calls out Ethan Klein for repeatedly criticizing him
Influencers annoyed by the fight between Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom
As the fight during the press conference went viral, many took to Twitter to express how they felt about the situation. One influencer, Trisha Paytas, called the two "dumb af," expressing frustration over the fact that Bryce is much younger than Austin.
She said:
Also read: "I can't get fired, I'm a partner lol" Mike Majlak denies being fired from Impaulsive by Logan Paul over their "tiff"
YouTuber Tana Mongeau responded as well, going live during the fight between Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom.
Hours later, Tana tweeted out a cryptic message, with fans unsure of who she was referring to. She wrote:
Fans were also curious why Catherine Paiz, Austin's wife, was not present at the press conference. Known to be his number one supporter, Catherine tweeted that she was not there as she anticipated a brawl:
Fans of Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom are greatly awaiting their fight. Meanwhile, the latter responded to the argument-turned-brawl, claiming that Bryce, yet to respond, was the one who "tackled" him first.
Also read: Top 5 worst decisions in David Dobrik vlogs