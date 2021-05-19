"I'm so f*cking tired of the media": Logan Paul responds to turtle driving backlash against him and brother Jake Paul

On May 17th, Logan Paul responded to the Puerto Rican authorities investigating both him and his brother, Jake Paul, for allegedly illegally driving over the nesting area for turtles at a beach.

A few days prior, Jake Paul posted a video of himself driving a golf cart through the beaches of Puerto Rico, where his brother Logan Paul now resides. Jake received a lot of backlash, only to repeat the action once again with his brother a few days later.

Puerto Rican authorities threatened to investigate Logan and Jake Paul as it is illegal to drive a vehicle on the beach during turtle nesting season, because it may harm the eggs.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Logan Paul and his crew seen riding golf carts on the beach once again. This after his brother Jake found himself at the center of an investigation for allegedly riding golf carts on the beach during turtle nesting season. pic.twitter.com/om6q67PPaY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 17, 2021

Logan Paul's response to the authorities

In response to the overwhelming amount of hateful comments, Logan shared a video of him talking to a security guard and asking about the legality of driving a golf cart on the allegedly "private" beach.

The security guard's face was blurred out, with no solid proof that he had any association with the authorities of Puerto Rico. The security guard said:

"I know that beach. It's cool."

Logan Paul made that post and shared this video where beach security discusses the legality of driving a golf cart on the beach. Security said it’s legal in the beach Logan is currently staying in. pic.twitter.com/NKqQp47P7x — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 19, 2021

To add to the video, Logan left a lengthy comment expressing his anger towards the media for their "assumptions". He wrote:

Logan claimed that he was tired of the media trying to paint them negatively. However, many fans and people in the Twitter community saw this as ironic as his brother himself posted the video.

Fans angry about Logan Paul's response

Despite having upset the public with another atrocious incident, people were not shocked, as the influencer is known for pulling horrific stunts such as this in different countries.

The most well known example of this was the Logan Paul Japanese forest incident.

People in the Twitter community were upset to hear Logan's response, calling him "entitled" and "annoying". They took to Twitter to express their sheer disappointment.

Ya know what I’m not rooting for one or another other anymore I’m just tired — janken (@jankenxx) May 19, 2021

Maybe if they weren’t so egomaniacal people wouldn’t hate them as much. — sam!! (@samanthakellii) May 19, 2021

Their job is social media. You know damn well what you signed up for. If an actual investigation is happening, maybe you should be open to the idea it wasn’t a place to be riding the golf cart? — Cara H (@carahendricksx) May 19, 2021

Does he at least understand that driving a golf cart on a beach can kill baby turtles?

I remember he said he likes animals so is that a lie? — Sugar~Belle 💛💛✨ (@Michell02934628) May 19, 2021

Ah yes because the turtles know their beach is private lmao — Tired of 2020 (@rhiidc) May 19, 2021

There are no private beaches here. They are against the law. — José Venegas (@venegas) May 19, 2021

Ok but did you not drive around turtle eggs which are protected by law @LoganPaul — jasmine (@jasmine67477658) May 19, 2021

Puerto Rico doesn’t have private beaches...... — 🤍🤍🤍🤍 (@shelbyotero) May 19, 2021

driving “legal” golf carts over a beach storing many many turtle eggs but yes play the victim mr logan — ☠︎❤︎kate✌︎❄︎ (@kleokatx) May 19, 2021

@LoganPaul @jakepaul

Come on. You two make so many poor decisions and actions. Then you get mad when you're being accused of not doing the right thing again and people believe it? Lol, it's because your reputation/word is awful and you haven't shown change. — FlakySloth (@FlakySloth) May 19, 2021

Logan has yet to respond to the backlash in regards to his response to the incident, as he made clear that they were driving on "private" beaches.

Many people are upset with Logan Paul, since it has not been too long since his incident in Japan.

