5 of Addison Rae's most viral TikToks

TikToker Addison Rae has truly made a name for herself over a few years. From being one of the most well-known TikTokers in the world to starring in the new film adaptation "He's All That," the 20-year-old has picked up various projects.

Addison Rae has amassed over eighty million TikTok followers, as well as over four million YouTube subscribers. Quite a talented individual, she has ventured into multiple projects, ranging over three different industries. From dancing to singing to acting, the social media personality has done it all.

Here are five of Addison Rae's most viral TikToks

#5 - 110 million: Addison Rae dances in the pool (8/23/2020)

Addison Rae dancing in the pool (Image via TikTok)

Enjoying some "summer fun," Addison Rae took to TikTok to post a video of herself dancing in a pool with a mountainous view in the summertime.

Posted on August 23rd, 2020, fans were happy to see their "dancing queen" living her best life. The TikTok post acquired over 110 million views and 13.3 million likes.

#4 - 122 million: Addison Rae dresses up with Bryce hall for Halloween (10/31/2020)

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall dress up for Halloween (Image via TikTok)

Throughout their on-again, off-again relationship, Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have made a multitude of TikToks together. Before the video, their fans had "shipped" them, indicating they should get together.

Dressed as the DC Comics villain duo, "Harley Quinn" and "Joker," the two stunned the world with their unpredicted costumes.

#3 - 200 million: Addison Rae reacts to mom doing wap dance (8/22/2020)

Addison Rae reacts to her mom dancing the "WAP Dance" (Image via TikTok)

Much to her surprise, as well as everyone else's, Addison Rae's mom, Sherrie Lopez, joined in on the "WAP" dance trend. Reacting to her mom's performance, the internet star joined fans as they both cringed at the video of her mom dancing to "WAP" by Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.

The video received 200 million views, with over 16 million likes.

#2 - 208 million: Addison Rae dancing to GOOBA (6/11/2020)

Addison Rae dances to "GOOBA" by 6ix9ine (Image via TikTok)

With 208 million views and 18.5 million likes, Addison Rae joined in on the TikTok trend and danced to the song "GOOBA" by rapper 6ix9ine. Posted on June 11th, 2020, the video details her "twerking" to the music, with two of her friends cheering her on.

The audience was shocked by her choice to do the trend, as she was usually PG with her posts.

#1 - 301.8 million: Addison Rae Wap dance (8/22/2020)

Addison Rae dances the "WAP Dance" (Image via TikTok)

On August 8th, 2020, Addison Rae shared with the world her rendition of the TikTok "WAP" dance. The trend sees TikTokers dancing to the song "WAP" by Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. Accumulating over 300 million views and 24 million likes, her video was one of the most highly anticipated of the time.

It ranks number one for the Lafayette native as her most watched and liked video of all time.