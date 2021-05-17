Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan's kiss at the MTV Movie Awards leaves Twitter scandalized

TikTok star Addison Rae and her "He's All That" co-star Tanner Buchanan recently became the subject of numerous memes online after they shared an impromptu on-stage kiss at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards.
The 20-year-old TikTok sensation is all set to make her Hollywood debut opposite Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan in "He's All That," a contemporary, gender-swapped remake of the 1999 cult film "She's All That."
With a lot of rumors circulating around the lead couple's chemistry, the duo seemingly decided to put that theory to the test, albeit in an awkward fashion.
The duo went on stage to present the award for "Best Kiss" to "Outer Banks" stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes. However, it appears that they seemingly decided to honor the award by giving in to a bit of fan service themselves.
Despite the hoots from the crowd, the general perception online has been far from encouraging, with the sheer suddenness of it leaving scores of Twitter users scandalized.
Addison Rae memes trend online after kissing clip with Tanner Buchanan goes viral
The kiss between Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan is most likely a promotional stunt for the release of their upcoming film, which is set to arrive on Netflix on August 27th, 2021.
The duo's recent appearance at the MTV Movie and TV Awards not only set tongues wagging online but also sparked a fair amount of aversion and hilarity.
From taking a dig at her TikTok status and privileged sense of fame to slamming the awkwardness of their kiss, scores of Twitter users descended upon the platform to retaliate with a plethora of hilarious memes.
Here are some of the reactions online as Twitter weighed in on Addison Rae x Tanner Buchanan's kiss:
Some users even decided to make a meme out of Addison Rae's supposed attempts to interact with WandaVision and Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen:
Addison Rae continues to make waves across multiple mediums, and her recent MTV Movie and TV Awards appearance loos set to further increase her popularity.
