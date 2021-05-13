"I like the hip movements": Jack Harlow allegedly mentions Addison Rae in interview

The rumors surrounding Addison Rae and Jack Harlow's potential relationship recently received a major shot in the arm, after the latter appeared to allegedly speak about the TikTok star in a recent interview with Pitchfork.

In a recent YouTube video, which was suspiciously made private just moments after its release, Jack Harlow can be heard weighing in on TikTok dances and creators.

INSTANT REGRET: Addison Rae allegedly mentioned by Jack Harlow in interview with Pitchfork, which was quickly taken down. Jack allegedly talked about Facetiming Addison and called her "sexy." Video was taken down within hours, some speculate by Addison’s team, allegedly. pic.twitter.com/hVGg5EF51A — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 12, 2021

Keeping in mind his recent association with Addison Rae, several fans believed that he was speaking about her in the segment below:

YOUTUBE ARCHEOLOGY: Addison Rae's team has allegedly been trying to remove this video of Jack Harlow discussing their relationship off the internet. Jack says this is something new he felt. pic.twitter.com/emB1bWp97R — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 13, 2021

In the clip above, Jack Harlow can be seen speaking about his interaction with a certain TikToker in a candid manner, whom many believe is Addison Rae:

"I was on TikTok last night and I was on Facetime with a TikToker and I was going through her page with her and before I had really sat and looked at her videos , I was like she's cute, light-hearted you know what I'm saying ?"

"I started watching the videos and her sex appeal just came out and I really like it because it activates something. I like the faces that are made , I like the hip movements . It's crazy that you asked me this today because this is something new I felt in the last twelve hours."

Moreover, the fact that the video was instantly made private seems to have only exacerbated the swirling rumors online.

Also Read: Jack Harlow was caught in the middle of a deadly club shooting that took a woman's life during a Kentucky Derby party

Twitter reacts to video of Jack Harlow allegedly describing Facetime call with Addison Rae

Ever since the duo were spotted in each other's company at Triller Fight Club back in April, social media has been rife with speculation regarding their alleged relationship.

In light of swirling rumors, the TikTok star was quick to set the record straight about her love life, as she took to Twitter to clarify that she was single:

I’m single — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) April 19, 2021

Post her break-up with fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall, the "Obsessed" hitmaker has been focussed on promoting her upcoming Hollywood film on Netflix - "He's All That."

In fact, it was Bryce's series of cryptic tweets that initially sparked rumors of Addison Rae reportedly "cheating" on him with American rapper Jack Harlow.

Some of Bryce Hall’s fans think Bryce is talking about Addison Rae, as there were rumors they got back together during Jake Paul’s “fight.” Some fan pages are speculating that Addison may have had a thing with Jack Harlow. Bryce allegedly liked this post on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/4L4WFkltLU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 19, 2021

In light of Jack Harlow's recent interview, the rumor mill seems to have once again set itself in motion, as the online community continues to weigh in on the aforementioned clip.

And with speculation reigning supreme, Addison Rae and Jack Harlow's alleged relationship continues to set tongues wagging online.