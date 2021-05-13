"I like the hip movements": Jack Harlow allegedly mentions Addison Rae in interview

The rumors surrounding Addison Rae and Jack Harlow's potential relationship recently received a major shot in the arm, after the latter appeared to allegedly speak about the TikTok star in a recent interview with Pitchfork.
In a recent YouTube video, which was suspiciously made private just moments after its release, Jack Harlow can be heard weighing in on TikTok dances and creators.
Keeping in mind his recent association with Addison Rae, several fans believed that he was speaking about her in the segment below:
In the clip above, Jack Harlow can be seen speaking about his interaction with a certain TikToker in a candid manner, whom many believe is Addison Rae:
"I was on TikTok last night and I was on Facetime with a TikToker and I was going through her page with her and before I had really sat and looked at her videos , I was like she's cute, light-hearted you know what I'm saying ?"
"I started watching the videos and her sex appeal just came out and I really like it because it activates something. I like the faces that are made , I like the hip movements . It's crazy that you asked me this today because this is something new I felt in the last twelve hours."
Moreover, the fact that the video was instantly made private seems to have only exacerbated the swirling rumors online.
Twitter reacts to video of Jack Harlow allegedly describing Facetime call with Addison Rae
Ever since the duo were spotted in each other's company at Triller Fight Club back in April, social media has been rife with speculation regarding their alleged relationship.
In light of swirling rumors, the TikTok star was quick to set the record straight about her love life, as she took to Twitter to clarify that she was single:
Post her break-up with fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall, the "Obsessed" hitmaker has been focussed on promoting her upcoming Hollywood film on Netflix - "He's All That."
In fact, it was Bryce's series of cryptic tweets that initially sparked rumors of Addison Rae reportedly "cheating" on him with American rapper Jack Harlow.
In light of Jack Harlow's recent interview, the rumor mill seems to have once again set itself in motion, as the online community continues to weigh in on the aforementioned clip.
And with speculation reigning supreme, Addison Rae and Jack Harlow's alleged relationship continues to set tongues wagging online.