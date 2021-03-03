Addison Rae cries when asked about Bryce Hall cheating scandal

One of TikTok's most famous couples, "Braddison," comprising Addison Rae and Bryce Hall, seems to be heading towards splitsville in the wake of cheating allegations leveled against the latter.
Bryce Hall has come under fire after rumors about him cheating on Addison Rae during his recent trip to Las Vegas started swirling online.
He recently took to Twitter to deny these allegations, where he claimed that he did not cheat on his fellow TikTok star:
Despite his clarification, the internet seems unconvinced as they fear that the couple might call it quits very soon.
When asked recently about the allegations against Bryce Hall, Addison Rae refused to comment on the situation. She appeared to stifle back tears after being egged on by the paparazzi:
The paparazzi also managed to get a hold of Bryce Hall, who seemed annoyed at the persistent heckling, slamming them for bugging his partner:
The couple's response seems to have only fuelled rumors about a potential split, as fans soon pondered over what lies in store for the future of Braddison.
Rumors suggest Bryce Hall cheated on Addison Rae in Las Vegas, Saiviantha shares her side of the story
According to the rumor mill, it is alleged that Bryce Hall cheated on Addison Rae with adult actress Dana Wolf during his recent jaunt to Las Vegas.
The primary reason behind these rumors gaining traction online is to do with alleged screenshots of Dana's conversation with a friend, where she claims to have been intimate with Bryce Hall:
In another post that has surfaced online, a user attempted to sketch a timeline of what could have possibly happened during his trip to Las Vegas.
In the post, there is also a mention of another influencer called Saiviantha, who was present at the time:
Speaking of Saiviantha, she recently took to Instagram to share her side of the story, providing a bit more context regarding her meeting with Bryce Hall.
She also stated that she did not see any kind of behavior from the 21-year-old that might have suggested that he could be unfaithful towards Addison Rae:
With there always being two sides to a story, Saiviantha's response has helped throw a little more light on the situation.
In light of these swirling rumors, fans are looking for a sense of clarity regarding the Bryce Hall cheating allegations.
Moreover, they also took to Twitter to slam the paparazzi for being invasive towards Addison Rae, who clearly appears to be shaken up:
As rumors continue to persist online, fans of the couple will be hoping that they can eventually come out of this scandal, united and unscathed.