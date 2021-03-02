"I didn't cheat on Addison": Twitter divided over Bryce Hall's alleged Vegas cheating scandal 

TikTok star Bryce Hall recently came under fire for allegedly cheating on Addison Rae while on a trip to Vegas. The rumors began spreading like wildfire after a few screenshots began surfacing where a person who allegedly slept with Bryce Hall was confiding in a friend. The legitimacy of the screenshot is quite questionable, and there's no way of confirming if the rumors are true. But that didn't stop Twitter from going into a meltdown regarding the allegations.

Bryce Hall dismisses rumours that he is cheating on Addison Rae

Bryce Hall Allegedly Cheated On Addison Rae With This Girl From Las Vegas & She Tried Selling Her Side Of The Story To Keemstar For $75k! 👀🍿



Free Addison Rae! 😩 pic.twitter.com/NOxN8hCAnh — SFTY Network! (@SFTYNetwork) March 1, 2021

The rumors began when a screenshot between an individual named Dana and her friend surfaced online where the former mentions that she slept with Bryce Hall. The aforementioned Dana stated that the affair took place twice while Bryce Hall was in Las Vegas.

I didn’t cheat on addison. — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 1, 2021

Fans are now divided over Bryce Hall's innocence. Many users are defending Bryce Hall, as the source and legitimacy of the claims are quite questionable. Meanwhile, others are campaigning to "Free Addison Rae" from her so-called problematic boyfriend.

Wait did bryce hall cheat.. AGAIN pic.twitter.com/gfre6O52Rw — lah (@dixieiswrecked) March 1, 2021

how do u know he cheated? proofs maybe?? — celine | addi follows ☾ (@addixaepr) March 1, 2021

That sounds like someone who cheats on someone would say. pic.twitter.com/Rv1W8WboBQ — Lᴜɪs ⁿ ᵐ🇵🇦✦✧ | Life Support era 🌐🖤 (@barbie_maraj_) March 1, 2021

While most of Twitter remains indifferent to Bryce Hall's situation.

okay? good for you i guess pic.twitter.com/paMKecYljN — Brooke | wv spoilers (@dqnverx) March 1, 2021

y'all who put this on my tl 😐 pic.twitter.com/HFaQyj5ZoH — michele (@buckyluvsu) March 1, 2021

OKAY WHAT DO YOU WANT A REWARD???? — kayleigh (@kaylikadabee) March 1, 2021

dang that’s crazy bro but pic.twitter.com/lAtq50mFp2 — iKrazyCupcake and 12,293 others (@iKrazyCupcake) March 1, 2021

The rumors come hot on the heels of the claim that Addison Rae and Bryce Hall are going to split up. Bryce Hall recently spoke to Kevin Wong regarding the same and put those rumors to rest.

"Everything's fine. I don't know why everybody overreacts, but until we do our own thing or say anything. I don't know, I feel like everyone's overreacting about stupid s**t."

It seems Bryce Hall can't seem to catch a break these days, as his prank with Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio didn't go down well, and the star apologized to the couple by providing a beachfront suite stay in Malibu.

