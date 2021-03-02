"I didn't cheat on Addison": Twitter divided over Bryce Hall's alleged Vegas cheating scandal 

TikTok star Bryce Hall recently came under fire for allegedly cheating on Addison Rae while on a trip to Vegas. The rumors began spreading like wildfire after a few screenshots began surfacing where a person who allegedly slept with Bryce Hall was confiding in a friend. The legitimacy of the screenshot is quite questionable, and there's no way of confirming if the rumors are true. But that didn't stop Twitter from going into a meltdown regarding the allegations.
Also read: Twitch tries to be inclusive by calling women "womxn," gets blasted by LGBTQ+ and other communities
Bryce Hall dismisses rumours that he is cheating on Addison Rae
The rumors began when a screenshot between an individual named Dana and her friend surfaced online where the former mentions that she slept with Bryce Hall. The aforementioned Dana stated that the affair took place twice while Bryce Hall was in Las Vegas.
Fans are now divided over Bryce Hall's innocence. Many users are defending Bryce Hall, as the source and legitimacy of the claims are quite questionable. Meanwhile, others are campaigning to "Free Addison Rae" from her so-called problematic boyfriend.
While most of Twitter remains indifferent to Bryce Hall's situation.
The rumors come hot on the heels of the claim that Addison Rae and Bryce Hall are going to split up. Bryce Hall recently spoke to Kevin Wong regarding the same and put those rumors to rest.
"Everything's fine. I don't know why everybody overreacts, but until we do our own thing or say anything. I don't know, I feel like everyone's overreacting about stupid s**t."
It seems Bryce Hall can't seem to catch a break these days, as his prank with Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio didn't go down well, and the star apologized to the couple by providing a beachfront suite stay in Malibu.
Also read: Post Malone's Pokemon concert gives rise to an unprecedented controversy due to poor choice of words