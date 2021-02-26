Bryce Hall apologizes to Noah Neck and Dixie D'Amelio by gifting them a beachfront suite in Malibu

Bryce Hall has been a tear of pranks recently, and one of them culminated with Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck. After pranking the couple, Bryce Hall apologized to them with a new beachfront suite in Malibu.

In the apology clip, Bryce Hall approaches Noah Beck and apologizes for his stripper prank, which he thought didn't go over too well. However, the TikTok star admitted that the joke was still pretty good, regardless of any outcome. Afterward, Bryce Hall tells Noah that he has a surprise to make up for the last prank.

The surprise turns out to be a beachfront suite located in Malibu for Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio. The former is clearly excited and appreciative, so Bryce then tells him to call Dixie and let her know about the new suite that he got them. Of course, she is reserved when hearing he has a new surprise, but Bryce explains what he got.

"So I got a suite for you guys on the beach in Malibu. It's really nice. I felt bad for the prank, and it's a voucher, so you guys can go whatever day you want. You guys have fun."

Dixie D'Amelio is also clearly appreciative of the gesture from Bryce Hall, especially after the last prank. But who knows if Bryce is really done messing with the couple.

Bryce Hall pranks Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio

The entire apology started because of a recent prank that Bryce Hall pulled on both Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio. So far, it's been known as the stripper prank that he pulled on them.

It involved blindfolding Noah Beck while he sat on the couch and was essentially unaware of what would happen. While he was blindfolded, Bryce Hall had Dixie D'Amelio pick up on Facetime to watch the drama that would ensue.

Once everything was set up, Bryce brought in strippers over to the blindfolded Noah, while Dixie had to watch the prank ensue from the other side. To make matters worse, Noah also had headphones on so he wouldn't be able to hear the strippers as they positioned around him. Dixie was quick to hang up when she realized what was going on from the prank call.

Hopefully, Bryce Hall's beachfront suite in Malibu is enough to mend any hard feelings from the prank.