Noah Beck wants Bryce Hall to apologize to Dixie D'Amelio over stripper prank 

YouTuber and TikTok star Bryce Hall recently pulled off a risqué prank on his friend Noah Beck.

The prank involved blindfolding him and calling some strippers over while making his girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio watch the action unfold.

Bryce Hall apologized to both Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio layer, but it seems that all was not resolved.

"He stepped over the line": Noah Beck responds to backlash over Bryce Hall prank

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Noah Beck reacts to backlash for stripper prank Bryce Hall did on his girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio. Noah says he had no idea what it was, adding Bryce apologized to him. Noah also says Bryce is really good at YouTube. pic.twitter.com/Db9ZTe02qd — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 21, 2021

Bryce Hall recently posted a video on his YouTube channel titled "His Girlfriend Wasn't Happy About This." The TikToker can be seen orchestrating an elaborate prank on his friend Noah Beck.

The premise was to blindfold Noah Beck, get some strippers around him to look incriminating and then call his girlfriend, Dixie D'Amelio, for a reaction.

Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio weren't very please with the fiasco. Noah Beck had this to say:

"Bryce knows he kind of stepped over the line. It was a bit disrespectful and he apologized to me but he shouldn't be apologizing to me. He should be apologizing to Dixie."

Noah Beck reiterated that he had no clue about what was going on around him, and he never intended to hurt Dixie D'Amelio. The two do seem to be fine now. Noah Beck has admitted that Bryce Hall is very good at the YouTube game and knows what he's doing.

Bryce Hall will probably be a lot more careful after this incident when drawing the line between what constitutes a prank and what doesn't.

