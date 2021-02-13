Is Bryce Hall cheating on Addison Rae? Viral video leaves fans concerned

Bryce Hall's fidelity to Addison Rae has been questioned after the TikTok star was spotted having lunch and holding hands with Loren Gray. Fans were in disbelief.

This came as a shock because Bryce Hall and Addison Rae recently confirmed that they are together in a vlog titled "The Truth About Us."

The incriminating video featuring Loren Gray was caught by the paparazzi. Hall and Gray were grabbing a coffee at a time.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Video of Bryce Hall having lunch and holding hands with Loren Gray surfaces. Paparazzi titles it “BRYCE HALL CHEATS ON ADDISON RAE.” Some people in the comments think Bryce is doing prank, others are concerned for Addison. pic.twitter.com/HII5lVTwsS — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 13, 2021

Is Bryce Hall cheating on Addison Rae with Loren Gray?

A video uploaded by Wong Photography shows the 21-year-old TikTok star sharing a meal with Loren Gray. This in itself isn't cause for alarm.

The pair were also walking and holding hands. Devastated fans are taking to Twitter and other social media websites to call out Bryce Hall for cheating on Addison Rae.

While some fans are up in arms, others are calling the entire thing a prank. They are suggesting that Bryce Hall is trying to troll the paparazzi with fake rumors.

One person commented “he’s doing a prank for sure.” Another said “i’m panicking right now. their 4month is literally tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/g3MiJXxR4k — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 13, 2021

It is worth noting that Bryce Hall and Addison Rae's "four-month anniversary" is tomorrow and coincides perfectly for a well-timed prank.

Bryce Hall recently got outed by his friend Josh Richards when a text meant for Addison Rae got sent to him instead. The text highlighted just how much affection Hall had for Rae. It would be extremely uncharacteristic of him to be cheating on Addison Rae a few days later.

Would officially like to say your welcome to @BryceHall for his new wallpaper pic.twitter.com/vEO1cx96bF — Josh (@JoshRichards) February 9, 2021

Whether the video is a prank remains to be seen as no statement has been made by Hall, Rae, or Gray.

