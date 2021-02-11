Bryce Hall puts $7.5 million price tag on Austin McBroom boxing match, claims an additional $1.5 million "knockout bonus" 

TikTok star Bryce Hall recently addressed the Austin McBroom bout rumors by setting a price tag of $7.5 million and a $1.5 million knockout bonus.

The beef originally began with Austin McBroom calling out Jake Paul and challenging him to a $5 million bout. Later, Bryce Hall was dragged into the mix when McBroom called him "weak" on Instagram.

Bryce Hall responds to Austin McBroom's Challenge

TODAY IN CRINGE: Bryce Hall says the only way he will box Austin McBroom from the Ace Family is if he gets paid $7 Million, with a $1.5 Million knockout bonus. Adds that he's drunk. Takes a shot of wine. No mask in sight. pic.twitter.com/NZNqxv3kxg — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 11, 2021

"why did I see this 30-year-old man call me out on his Instagram story when he has my number? Don’t you have a whole family to take care of bro? I'd be embarrassed as a father if I were you right now"

The 21-year-old TikToker, who initially called out Austin McBroom irrelevant, finally responded to the beef with a huge price tag.

Bryce Hall has apparently set the price tag for the bout at $7.5 million and an additional $1.5 million knockout bonus.

TODAY IN CRINGE: Jake Paul responds to Austin McBroom from Ace Family by dubbing Austin’s story saying “So basically I couldn’t make it to the NBA as an athlete so I became a YouTuber.” pic.twitter.com/MMRcB3iwbQ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 16, 2020

Initially involving only Jake Paul, Austin McBroom decided to bring in Bryce Hall and Logan Paul as collateral damage by calling them "weak boys."

Logan Paul clapped back by mocking Austin McBroom with claims that he would expose his wife, who was apparently messaging Paul and even allegedly telling him to delete the story.

AND NOW FOR SOMETHING TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Catherine Paiz responds to Jake Paul saying “I forgot you existed until my husband mentioned you today.” She quickly deleted.



Jake reposted Catherine’s story as well as screenshot of DMs showing she’s asking him to delete his story. pic.twitter.com/GLeCr35yj3 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 15, 2020

This is probably the most childish YouTube feud in recent times, and that's quite a statement considering how immature feuds between social media personalities often are.

This beef has been all bark and no bite so far. All involved parties have been talking a lot on social media with no fight dates, money pools, or announcements in sight.

