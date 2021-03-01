"I literally told you to stop and you're still doing it": Bryce Hall calls out TheHollywoodFix paparazzi for filming him with Tana Mongeau

Bryce Hall recently came up with some statements regarding TheHollywoodFix. The American YouTuber said that he respects TheHollywoodFix paparazzi but has also requested them to stop invading his privacy and giving him a bad reputation.

Bryce Hall looked quite fed up with the paparazzi of TheHollywoodFix when making these comments.

Hall felt that the TheHollywoodFix were trying to make him look terrible with their titles and have not shown him any respect him.

Hall had this to say:

“Dude, can you stop trying to make me look like an a**hole. Look, I literally told you to stop filming me. You’re filming me, I literally told you to stop and you’re still doing it.”

The Hollywood Fix

Bryce Hall Gets Exposed For Making Out With Thomas Petrou By Hype House ... https://t.co/cebKvMfHxi — HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official (@Italiajin21) August 28, 2020

He tells TheHollywoodFix paparazzi that he has seen their videos and knows their titles. When asked about the title he is referring to, Bryce states the titles that say “expose” in them. The paparazzi give the reason that they only put those titles for clickbait. The paparazzi say specifically:

"That's just a keyword for clicks."

Advertisement

Bryce Hall states that this kind of reporting only makes him look bad to his fans even when he’s done nothing. He's been incredibly polite the entire time but is clearly enraged by them continuing to film even when he’s asked them to stop.

Related: Bryce Hall accidentally sends a text meant for Addison Rae to Josh Richards, immediately regrets his decision

Related: Bryce Hall apologizes to Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio by gifting them a beachfront suite in Malibu

Bryce Hall does have a point about the situation he was describing

While Bryce Hall tries to reason with reporters from TheHollywoodFix, they adamantly deny filming Bryce on purpose. Even as they make the argument that they have stopped filming, they continue to film Bryce from the side. They have no intention of stopping, as seen from the clip in its entirety, because they filmed him before he arrived to talk to them and even after he left.

as he should — M | PAU CLUB (@Bricehaul) February 28, 2021

It is not unlike the paparazzi to do whatever they can to get videos because this is their job. Bryce even points to the fact that this is their job. His exact words are:

“You’re doing your job, I get it, but it’s f***ing weird.”

Still, many are upset that TheHollywoodFix told Bryce that they mean no disrespect and that they stopped filming only to continue filming him from the side. Bryce is making it clear that this is causing him distress and may not be so kind about it next time.

Advertisement

Related: Is Bryce Hall cheating on Addison Rae? Viral video leaves fans concerned

Related: Bryce Hall puts $7.5 million price tag on Austin McBroom boxing match, claims an additional $1.5 million "knockout bonus"