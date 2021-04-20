Bryce Hall's cryptic tweets spark Addison Rae x Jack Harlow rumors

Bryce Hall recently took to Twitter to post a cryptic tweet about heartbreak, causing many fans to speculate about a possible romance between his ex-girlfriend Addison Rae and Jack Harlow.

Despite Addison Rae and Bryce Hall having broken up last month, the details may be more complicated than the public knew.

After the Jake Paul fight had ended, Bryce Hall sent out a cryptic tweet about heartbreak. However, the person in reference wasn't immediately made clear. This hasn't stopped the internet from investigating and putting the pieces together.

Here is the tweet:

"f***ing me, telling me u love me then sneaking around w/ someone else... that f***in hurts."

Hours after that initial post, Bryce Hall simply tweeted out that he felt like an idiot. Just like the first thread, there was no concrete information about the subject of his tweet.

i feel like such an idiot — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) April 19, 2021

The online community has been trying to put the pieces together and has now concluded that Bryce Hall's outburst may have something to do with Addison Rae and Jack Harlow getting close.

In a picture that has circulated online, Addison Rae is seen in the same spot as Jack Harlow during the Jake Paul fight. Other pictures show the two getting close.

This may be the reason for Bryce Hall's explosion on Twitter. Up to this point, though, much of the story is speculation based on some photos online.

Advertisement

The on-again-off-again relationship between Bryce Hall and Addison Rae

Some of Bryce Hall’s fans think Bryce is talking about Addison Rae, as there were rumors they got back together during Jake Paul’s “fight.” Some fan pages are speculating that Addison may have had a thing with Jack Harlow. Bryce allegedly liked this post on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/4L4WFkltLU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 19, 2021

Bryce Hall's tweets came as a surprise to many fans because his relationship with Addison Rae was already over in the public eye.

Back in March 2021, the pair split after rumors of Bryce Hall's infidelity had gone viral. The 21-year-old has continued to deny the rumors, and there has been no definitive proof that he cheated on Addison Rae.

The pair's breakup in March was the second time they had split publicly.