Bryce Hall claims to have defeated Stromedy in the first round as their feud seemingly comes to an end

TikTok star Bryce Hall and YouTuber Stromedy have been beefing for the better part of a month, resulting in social media banter, diss tracks, and car chases.

Recently, the two finally threw hands as multiple sources claimed different outcomes of the fight. Footage of the alleged fight has not yet been released.

With differing claims from both sides, public opinion may sway to the one with the larger social media following.

Bryce Hall vs. Stromedy: Who won?

if you guys saw this footage of the fight, you’d clearly see my win... respect to the kid for stepping in the ring for a 2 min round, mad i didn’t get the 1st round knockout, but everyone there knows if it went to a 2nd round it would’ve ended up in a knockout by me. — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) April 9, 2021

Just got off the phone with Bryce Hall he says all the early reports are wrong! He clearly beat Stromedy , says Stromedy only got 1 good Jab on him. And Stromedy ran out of gas refused to fight round 2 #DramaAlert ! pic.twitter.com/JDKZ4lBiQ4 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) April 9, 2021

While Hall and Keemstar claim that Stromedy was gassed out in the second round, Mark Ricci, part of the Stromedy troupe, claimed the fight when down differently. Predictably, Ricci said Stromedy won.

Ricci asserted that Hall's camp underestimated Stromedy and subsequently got beat up. He further claimed that Hall's coach stepped in after the bout and said, "You can't let that happen again."

Ricci said that,

"I'm not gonna say the source, but there was someone at the fight, a big YouTube name, that basically it slide to Drama Alert that Kyle (Stromedy) won. It was pretty obvious that Kyle won."

It is impossible to discern who won without seeing the footage because both sides of the camp are blowing their own victory horns.

Ricci further claimed that Hall's posse was the only one recording the footage, so when people see the footage of the fight, the narrative could be skewed to fit Hall's messaging.

along w the sparring you will also see the other clown that would “fuck me up” get bitched in the vlog on saturday as well pic.twitter.com/KSwkxw7PRB — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) April 9, 2021

Hall stated that he would release the fight vlog on Saturday, April 10. Meanwhile, both sides have agreed to join Keemstar on Drama Alert to discuss the bout's outcome.

Fans will have to wait to find out who gets the last laugh in the Stromedy vs. Bryce Hall debacle.

