Bryce Hall goes to Stromedy's house and challenges him to a fight

The latest TikTok vs YouTube saga has seen Bryce Hall and Kyle "Godfrey" Stromedy getting into some serious beef with each other.

In the most recent development in the drama between the two content creators, Bryce Hall, along with Tayler Holder and a bunch of associates, pulled up to Stromedy's house in LA and began challenging him to a fight at his doorstep.

What followed was a strange exchange, with each creator sizing each other up and flexing their following in the hopes of riling up one another.

Bryce Hall shows up to Stromedy's house itching for a fight

Pulling up with a posse of about half a dozen people at Stromedy's house, Bryce Hall and Tayler Holder began calling the 20-year-old out for a fight then and there.

After a bit of posturing and squaring up, the two offered Stromedy a chance to box Bryce Hall right then. The latter replied that he's busy and would fight the 21-year-old once a date is set.

The gang loitered around Stromedy's home, trying to irk him into pulling punches, but the Canadian internet star was not budging.

Bryce Hall even tried goading Stromedy into a fight by saying:

"I'm on your property right now. You said you're cheezed. What are you going to do?"

Declining to fight, Stromedy said he's willing to set April 5th as the date for their bout. Whether or not this will come to fruition remains to be seen.

The bad blood between the two was apparent when Stromedy dropped the following lines about Bryce Hall on his "Tik Tok Clowns" diss track:

"Bryce Hall heard your girl was getting boring. Guess loyalty wasn't that important."

"Bryce, why you p***ing on your fans? I heard you beat 'em up, boy. Why you throwin' hands?"

Tensions escalated when both crossed paths at a restaurant and confronted each other.

Whether or not the smack talk between the two becomes a reality remains to be seen.

