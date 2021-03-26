"I never cheated on Addison": Bryce Hall says break-up with Addison Rae was not due to cheating allegations

TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Addison Rae have officially called it quits on their relationship after a long, on-again, off-again period. The revelation came when Rae referred to Hall as an "ex" during an interview where she talked about her new single, "Obsessed."

Since then, fans have been hounding Hall about a clarification, alleging that his cheating led to their breakup. In response, Hall uploaded a short clip to his YouTube channel addressing the situation.

Also read: Funniest Lil Nas X memes on Twitter as Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video takes the internet by storm.

Bryce Hall reaffirms that the cheating allegations had nothing to do with a split from Addison Rae

In a video titled "we broke up," Hall gets straight to the point and explains his side of the situation. He said that he wanted to keep the breakup private.

He didn't go into specifics about the split but put cheating rumors to bed. Hall said,

"Yes we are broken up, we've been broken up for the past month. Both of us are going through a sh*t-ton of things right now behind the scenes that we don't want to talk about to a camera especially. With all that stress we've mutually decided that it would be best if we parted ways"

Advertisement

Stating that he didn't want to come off as the "bad guy," Hall felt compelled to release a statement that set the record straight from his end. He remained adamant that he did not cheat on Rae at any point in their relationship.

Rae had a similar response when asked about her split with Hall. Both shared kind words for each other and wished the best for the other. It seems like this should be the end of Rae and Hall's relationship drama.

Also read: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Isaiah Bradley, Battlestar, and Baron Zemo reign supreme in Episode 2