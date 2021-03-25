Rumors claim Bryce Hall cheated on Addison Rae with Josie Canseco

TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Addison Rae seem to have hit turbulent times again, as their relationship seems to be over. Claims have emerged that Bryce Hall has cheated on Addison Rae with model and internet personality, Josie Canseco.

The rumor mill has been buzzing ever since Bryce Hall's trip to Las Vegas in early March put him at the center of cheating allegations. Since then, the couple's public image has been shaky, and it now seems to have officially bit the dust, after Addison Rae's comments on her music video "Obsessed".

Also read: Addison Rae pleads for privacy after Bryce Hall cheating rumor spiral out of control

Rumours indicate that Bryce Hall cheated on Addison Rae with Josie Canseco

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Bryce Hall and Logan Paul’s ex Josie Canseco seen allegedly hooking up at parties this past month. This while Bryce and Addison Rae went through a messy online breakup. pic.twitter.com/3tnFTNpVNy — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 24, 2021

Rumors that Bryce Hall and Josie Canseco have been going out began floating, as they were spotted being intimate with each other by fans. All this while Bryce Hall maintained that he had not cheated on Addison Rae and that things were fine between the two.

This TikToker alleges he saw Bryce Hall and Josie Canseco holding hands at a restaurant. pic.twitter.com/3xWI8aeZJB — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 24, 2021

In early March, Bryce Hall was rumored to have cheated on Addison Rae following a trip to Las Vegas, where texts between a party attender and her friend got leaked, implicating Bryce Hall as a cheater.

Bryce Hall Allegedly Cheated On Addison Rae With This Girl From Las Vegas & She Tried Selling Her Side Of The Story To Keemstar For $75k! 👀🍿



Free Addison Rae! 😩 pic.twitter.com/NOxN8hCAnh — SFTY Network! (@SFTYNetwork) March 1, 2021

Advertisement

The incident gained enough traction to warrant a response from the TikTok star where he simply responded:

I didn’t cheat on addison. — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 1, 2021

Since then, the couple's relationship has been rocky, to say the least. Addison Rae reportedly broke down in tears when asked about the Bryce Hall cheating rumors, and hurriedly avoided the paparazzi at the time.

PAPARAZZI GOING TOO FAR? Addison Rae cries in her car after being followed by paparazzi and asked about allegations Bryce Hall cheated on her with a pornstar. pic.twitter.com/l2Oz2c5fCC — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 3, 2021

Details surrounding the two were murky until Addison Rae referred to Bryce Hall as an "ex-boyfriend" in a recent interview regarding her new song, "Obsessed."

INSTANT REGRET: Addison Rae accidentally calls Bryce Hall her ex boyfriend in an interview. This after weeks of speculation whether the two broke up. pic.twitter.com/QxkwIKjuhx — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 23, 2021

"Right before the studio, I had dropped off um, my ex-boyfriend at the time. My boyfriend at the time. And um, and I dropped him off at his house. Before that happened, he looked at me and was like, ‘I’m obsessed with you’ and I’m like, ‘Me too!’”

Advertisement

With Bryce and Addison's split more or less confirmed, the claims of Bryce's involvement with Josie Canseco seem to be taking off. The situation is still fresh and it remains to be seen how true the rumors actually are.

Also read: Addison Rae and Bryce seemingly confirm their split, as she refers to him as an ex-boyfriend in latest interview