Addison Rae pleads for privacy after Bryce Hall cheating rumor spiral out of control

Following recent rumors that left TikToker Addison Rae in tears, she recently put out a statement asking people to give her privacy and space. This comes as no surprise since the 20-year-old celebrity was bombarded with questions regarding the recent cheating accusations against her boyfriend.

Rae put out a statement on her Instagram, which made it clear that she was grateful for all her fans' love and support. However, she still wanted to deal with rumors offline, away from the public's prying eyes.

She wrote,

"Some things I choose to handle offline. When and if I want to share, I will make that decision. Thank you again for all the love and support. Hate is never the answer.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING: Addison Rae asks for privacy while she works on her relationship offline, adding that when she’s ready she will speak about everything going on. pic.twitter.com/qLBcSeuh8L — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 4, 2021

Addison Rae pleads for privacy after being hounded by the paparazzi.

After Hall's cheating rumors began spiraling out of control, the paparazzi began following Rae around, asking her if the rumors were true. They wanted to know if Hall was involved with Saiviantha in Las Vegas.

Despite being visibly and emotionally shaken, the paparazzi persistently hounded her with questions like, "Are the rumors true that Bryce cheated on you?" and "Do you know this girl Saiviantha?"

Rae still made time to oblige a fan with a selfie before getting into her car. She could be seen breaking down behind the wheel.

PAPARAZZI GOING TOO FAR? Addison Rae cries in her car after being followed by paparazzi and asked about allegations Bryce Hall cheated on her with a pornstar. pic.twitter.com/l2Oz2c5fCC — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 3, 2021

Following the incident, pop star Charlie Puth took to Twitter to defend Rae and gave the paparazzi a mouthful. He said,

"Hey, I understand that being a paparazzi is a business and there's no issue there when you are providing for your family, etc, but must we tear down and harass people when they're in plain sight? Clearly very uncomfortable for content. Get more creative, it's really sad to see at this point. I just want everyone to be nice and cordial with each other. I know it's a tall order."

Fans soon began showing support and calling out the paparazzi for hounding Rae. Here's what a few Twitter users had to say:

Despite the severe backlash from social media, some people claimed that Rae called the paparazzi herself to gain sympathy and attention.

Did Bryce Hall really cheat on Addison Rae?

Following the rumors, Hall tweeted, dismissing cheating rumors despite leaked messages that implied otherwise.

Saiviantha addressed the situation on Instagram and vouched for Hall. She claimed she did not see any provocative behavior that would suggest Hall was cheating on Rae.

Rae is yet to open up about the incident. Until then, fans can only speculate on the outcome of this fiasco.