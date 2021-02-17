Addison Rae ridiculed online after being called an icon and Hollywood star by Glamour 

TikTok sensation Addison Rae recently adorned the cover page of the UK issue of popular fashion magazine Glamour.

The 20-year-old TikTok star and budding Hollywood actress posed for an exclusive '70s style photoshoot. She nailed the retro look in a series of pictures.

4.9 billion likes & counting: TikTok icon @whoisaddison is GLAMOUR’S February digital coverstar! 👏😍 Read the full cover interview here: https://t.co/ms0gpvhtHz pic.twitter.com/hb3rcgweux — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) February 15, 2021

Addison Rae addressed a series of topics in an exclusive interview. She provided readers with an intimate glimpse into her life and thought process.

She opened up about online hate and trolls and reminisced about her journey to fame. The 20-year old was candid throughout.

The popularity, however, hasn't made her immune to criticism. The words used to describe her in the magazine have now irked the online community.

"TikTok icon," "Hollywood actress," and "Beauty Mogul" were few of the words thrown around. Rae ended up being ridiculed online for the same.

Twitter responds to Glamour calling Addison Rae an icon

Addison Rae has carved a decent career for herself with TikTok dances. She now hopes to become a beauty entrepreneur and realize the Hollywood dream.

Since debuting on the popular video-sharing platform in August 2019, she has witnessed unprecedented growth as a social media personality. She's the second-most followed personality on TikTok after Charli D'Amelio.

She has since gone on to collaborate with companies like L'Oreal and Reebok. She has also appeared at high-profile ceremonies such as the Billboard Music Awards.

She is now all set to make her Hollywood debut opposite Tanner Buchanan in "He's All That," a remake of the 1999 popular rom-com "She's All That."

Despite her immense popularity, she is often subjected to online criticism and ridicule. This is mostly cause the TikTok juggernaut is seen by many as a marketplace for privileged teenagers who don't really possess any talent.

These were some of the responses from her critics on Twitter:

Who? — Daisy 🌼 DiStefano (@x0LadyMcRib) February 15, 2021

maybe a job would help? — ᴘʟᴀʏᴢᴏ 🌴 (@playzo5) February 15, 2021

I’m happy that she is successful, I don’t know about using the word icon though. — Allen (@slash9002) February 15, 2021

Preach!!! — Nolan The Goatlan (18-10)🏀 (0-0)🏈 (@NolanTheGoatlan) February 15, 2021

LMAO, "TikTok" and "Icon," should never be used in the same sentence. Chill. pic.twitter.com/aEGThAvL49 — KC DeForge [Listen to @WayneBrady’s music] (@kcdeforge) February 15, 2021

‘Hollywood star’ bro wat — bby lion 🦁 (@Ana_The_Lioness) February 15, 2021

We use the word icon a little bit too much these days... — Dija ☕ (@Fluffy_tampons) February 15, 2021

I expected way more after hearing all the attention she’s gotten. Seen her and it’s just basic content, basic dancing over music. — JGunn894 (@JGunn894) February 15, 2021

The media wants to keep us dumbed down with mediocrity — Joe⁷ ᴮ ᴱ blm dont forget it (@BTS_Suprememe) February 16, 2021

Icon where? She's a TikToker she hasn't inspired anyone or done anything of significance. Sorry for being blunt but she's not an icon by any stretch of the imagination 😕😑 — Lizzy721 (@Lizzy7214) February 15, 2021

"beauty mogul" "star" "icon"

lol she's known on the internet, but none of those 3 things — . (@abcdleee) February 15, 2021

Apparently dancing to songs is now "Iconic". Jesus. Just because someone is popular doesn't mean they are an icon. In the TikTok community maybe, but do we really want to talk about them? You want icon, do something on Zeromaster, the greatest doom player of all time. He's iconic — gonintendo (@gonintendo1) February 15, 2021

Ok so if I bite my tongue and do some lame-ass dances does that make me an icon to? — Starr (@starr_bluewaves) February 15, 2021

Im just gonna leave this here pic.twitter.com/ClSXk95uhu — Ju🤍 (@sgomezbyme) February 15, 2021

Really lowering the bar for the word “icon” — RealMaxSmellerman (@smellerman) February 15, 2021

She and her other basic buddies are like the “Team 10” of Tiktok 😂😂 they’re just random teenagers who think they’re ultra famous — 🌹Matthew 🤜🏻BLM🤛🏿 (@DSA_PRESTON) February 15, 2021

So doing the same dance over and over makes people icons now pic.twitter.com/x7M8ky6d45 — bald siri (@Doxedbaldgirl) February 15, 2021

icon among 10 year olds maybe pic.twitter.com/MbtYiSXMtI — ana (@anapunno) February 15, 2021

When did we start making social media influencers famous & calling them an “icon”? There are talented people in the entertainment industry who are busting their ass off to be seen & they actually offer some meaningful work like music or movies, not plain simple dance moves. — b (@ladybluewater10) February 15, 2021

Seriously. Put a hardworking essential worker on the cover and interview them and I'll buy the magazine — 🖤cass ᘛ⁐̤ᕐᐷ🖤 (@mo_cass0930) February 16, 2021

Despite being subjected to incessant online trolls, Addison Rae continues to grab headlines.