Addison Rae ridiculed online after being called an icon and Hollywood star by Glamour 

TikTok sensation Addison Rae recently adorned the cover page of the UK issue of popular fashion magazine Glamour.
The 20-year-old TikTok star and budding Hollywood actress posed for an exclusive '70s style photoshoot. She nailed the retro look in a series of pictures.
Addison Rae addressed a series of topics in an exclusive interview. She provided readers with an intimate glimpse into her life and thought process.
She opened up about online hate and trolls and reminisced about her journey to fame. The 20-year old was candid throughout.
The popularity, however, hasn't made her immune to criticism. The words used to describe her in the magazine have now irked the online community.
"TikTok icon," "Hollywood actress," and "Beauty Mogul" were few of the words thrown around. Rae ended up being ridiculed online for the same.
Twitter responds to Glamour calling Addison Rae an icon
Addison Rae has carved a decent career for herself with TikTok dances. She now hopes to become a beauty entrepreneur and realize the Hollywood dream.
Since debuting on the popular video-sharing platform in August 2019, she has witnessed unprecedented growth as a social media personality. She's the second-most followed personality on TikTok after Charli D'Amelio.
She has since gone on to collaborate with companies like L'Oreal and Reebok. She has also appeared at high-profile ceremonies such as the Billboard Music Awards.
She is now all set to make her Hollywood debut opposite Tanner Buchanan in "He's All That," a remake of the 1999 popular rom-com "She's All That."
Despite her immense popularity, she is often subjected to online criticism and ridicule. This is mostly cause the TikTok juggernaut is seen by many as a marketplace for privileged teenagers who don't really possess any talent.
These were some of the responses from her critics on Twitter:
Despite being subjected to incessant online trolls, Addison Rae continues to grab headlines.
Published 17 Feb 2021, 00:01 IST