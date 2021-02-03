Did Addison Rae ever star in Cobra Kai? Fans confused after TikTok star appears with Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan

Addison Rae keeps hanging out with Tanner Buchanan and many fans are wondering why.

Anyone who has been following Addison knows that she is making attempts to break away from the perception that she is just a TikToker. She has branched out more than any other TikToker around. She plays games with streamers, she meets with different influencers, and she has made big strides in the film industry.

patrick i have greater news addison rae is spy cat pic.twitter.com/2t996idi9o — owen (@fore20skin) December 1, 2020

This isn't the route that many TikTokers have chosen to take. Charli and Dixie D'Amelio have embraced their identity with TikTok and have done little to branch out. Even when many TikTokers were being called to star in Attaway General, Addison chose to go into the film industry as an actress in her own right.

angela and i are marathoning attaway general rn. just finished season one.



why. — (PINNED) ItsElectra/erin (@ItsElectraLive) February 1, 2021

um acting ? she in hollywood not attaway general 😭 — who tf (@issa_spammmmmmm) December 4, 2020

Unfortunately, Addison Rae is not starring in Cobra Kai. She is working with Tanner Buchanan on a remake of the movie "She's all that," retitled, "He's all that." This is a lot better than staring in a YouTube Red series that has been bought by Netflix.

"She's All That" Rachael Leigh Cook Joins Addison Rae In The Cast Of "He's All That" The gender-swapped reboot adds a familiar face.View Entire Post › - https://t.co/N3PEvTa9V8 pic.twitter.com/rvrYv6prQr — DonDiva Records (@DondivaRecords) December 15, 2020

She has earned her role in the remake of a once-beloved film. Based on her previous work, Addison will work hard to ensure the movie is as good as it can be.

Addison Rae has been careful to build a reputation as a serious actress

Addison was smart enough to stay away from Attaway General. It has a 1-star rating out of 10 on IMDB, and many of the tweets about it are just roasts.

yes❤️ OMG YOU REALLY DO KNOW CORPSE OMGGGGG — frida! (@bbrrrrackets) January 27, 2021

Addison!! 🥰🙏🏾 THANK U BABE!! https://t.co/qF47diiz0j — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) January 30, 2021

Addison has done well to slowly build a foundation for her new image. Her first major role was in a computer-animated movie called Spy Cat, where she plays the protagonist. She appeared in games of Among Us with Corpse Husband and Sykkuno. She played Minecraft with the Dream Team. She has even tweeted Kid Cudi.

Tanner Buchanan joins Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) in 'he’s all that' remake https://t.co/CY55DBP9SS pic.twitter.com/EFMSzbL3xp — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 2, 2020

She has worked hard to ensure that she's not just another TikToker to her, and its safe to say that her efforts have worked just as expected. Whether or not the movie itself is a success remains to be seen, but fans can be rest assured that she will not be making an appearance in Cobra Kai.

