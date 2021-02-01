Kid Cudi calls Addison Rae "babe" and fans are not happy

Kid Cudi's fans are not happy with him referring to Addison Rae as "babe." The artist used the term when thanking TikTok star Addison Rae for wishing him on his birthday.

Addison!! 🥰🙏🏾 THANK U BABE!! https://t.co/qF47diiz0j — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) January 30, 2021

Kid Cudi's fans took to Twitter and called out Rae for not being a real fan of Kid Cudi. Some asked her to name five of Kid Cudi's songs.

Cudi no bro noooo pleaseeee pic.twitter.com/YbO0cLllZc — boardman gets paid (@boardmanwun) January 31, 2021

She did it for the likes man. — Hugo🙇🏽‍♂️ (@hugovxo) January 30, 2021

It is a quite normal for celebrities to exchange tweets but some some fans still can't seem to comprehend this. There seemed to be a deliberate attempt to attack Rae for a harmless tweet.

SHE DONT KNOW A SINGLE SONG ON MOTM2 OR PP&DS DONT FALL FOR IT — (+*caMs*+) (@YeIsMyDad) January 30, 2021

noooo cudi not addison 😭 — G (@notapopstan) January 30, 2021

Addison Rae is the highest-paid TikToker and is a bit of a celebrity now. She has hung out with the Kardashians, played Among Us with Corpse Husband, and wanted to play Minecraft with Dream. Despite everything she's done, she constantly receives hate.

not Addison. — alexis (@onlyangelalexis) January 30, 2021

Advertisement

if you delete this i’ll give you head pic.twitter.com/Kd50ZutaNx — cudder life luvs Maud (@FUTURAPSYCHE) January 30, 2021

She's the most diverse of the big TikTokers, and if she wasn't famous on TikTok, she would probably be a popular YouTuber. It is clear to see why Kid Cudi likes and so many other celebrities like her.

Related: "Disgusting and disrespectful": Addison Rae fans call out Lil Yachty for lyrics in new song

Kid Cudi is in a lose-lose situation

Moments like this should actually be reported for their wholesome nature. Seeing two stars, who come from different fields, collide is wonderful. In this instance, it's brought out the worst in both fanbases.

There is no winning when it comes to two fanbases that think they're better than the other. If Kid Cudi responds, the issue will get prolonged and make matters worse. If he doesn't address the situation, fans will think that he doesn't care for Adisson Rae.

sounds like more listeners for cudi which equals more money for cudi. W if you ask me 🤷‍♂️ — noah (@noahpologiies) January 30, 2021

Advertisement

Related: Addison Rae called out for playing Among Us with Corpse Husband, Quackity, and more

You’re gatekeeping an album that went platinum bro go touch some grass pic.twitter.com/FY8gSVnFDQ — Milo 3000 (@aqueminienjoyer) January 30, 2021

Hopefully, there's a resolution. If people like Kid Cudi, they should respect his friends.

Related: Addison Rae could join the Dream SMP next after a recent Twitter exchange with Karl Jacobs