Kid Cudi calls Addison Rae "babe" and fans are not happy

Kid Cudi's fans are not happy with him referring to Addison Rae as "babe." The artist used the term when thanking TikTok star Addison Rae for wishing him on his birthday.
Kid Cudi's fans took to Twitter and called out Rae for not being a real fan of Kid Cudi. Some asked her to name five of Kid Cudi's songs.
It is a quite normal for celebrities to exchange tweets but some some fans still can't seem to comprehend this. There seemed to be a deliberate attempt to attack Rae for a harmless tweet.
Addison Rae is the highest-paid TikToker and is a bit of a celebrity now. She has hung out with the Kardashians, played Among Us with Corpse Husband, and wanted to play Minecraft with Dream. Despite everything she's done, she constantly receives hate.
She's the most diverse of the big TikTokers, and if she wasn't famous on TikTok, she would probably be a popular YouTuber. It is clear to see why Kid Cudi likes and so many other celebrities like her.
Kid Cudi is in a lose-lose situation
Moments like this should actually be reported for their wholesome nature. Seeing two stars, who come from different fields, collide is wonderful. In this instance, it's brought out the worst in both fanbases.
There is no winning when it comes to two fanbases that think they're better than the other. If Kid Cudi responds, the issue will get prolonged and make matters worse. If he doesn't address the situation, fans will think that he doesn't care for Adisson Rae.
Hopefully, there's a resolution. If people like Kid Cudi, they should respect his friends.
