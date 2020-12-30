Addison Rae called out for playing Among Us with Corpse Husband, Quackity, and more

TikTok sensation Addison Rae is facing criticism online after she became the latest celebrity to join the Among Us bandwagon.

The 20-year old had recently teased the possibility of an Among Us stream after she jokingly stated that she "sucked at the game:"

Soon after her post triggered a wave of speculation online, an official Among Us lobby featuring prominent streamers and internet personalities was created amid much fanfare:

However, excitement soon gave way to disappointment, as several from the online community took offense to Addison Rae's presence in the lobby.

Some people are still confused why I don’t like Addison Rae. She is racist, homophobic, and glorified eating disorders.



So yeah fuck Addison Raecist. — Meiji the Angel 死 (@youaremycrawsh) December 29, 2020

From leveling allegations of racism towards her to labeling her "problematic," Twitter was soon flooded with a barrage of tweets calling out Addison Rae for her seemingly problematic behavior.

What did Addison Rae do? Twitter calls out TikTok star over past allegations

Addison Rae is undoubtedly one of the biggest TikTok sensations in the world today. However, she has often been called out for her actions and questionable remarks related to race, homophobia, and eating disorders.

Two of the most significant controversies surrounding her are a TikTok video to the song "Prom Queen" by Beach Bunny that allegedly promotes eating disorders. The second clip sees her telling fellow TikToker Kio Cyr to controversially "say the N-word."

Due to these problematic actions, a large part of the online community continues to call her out. Several Dream and Corpse Husband fans criticized the Among Us lobby featured her as a result.

Here are some of the reactions:

i dont feel bad for hating addison rae shes literally racist — VEE! 死 (@corpsevee) December 29, 2020

addison rae playing among us?



Isn't she, racist? — ✨🍉 Melon 🍉✨ (@MelonFromSpace) December 29, 2020

hey can we please spread the word that addison rae has tried to FORCE her friend to say THE FUCKIN N WORD and that she CALLED BLACK LIVES MATTER A CULT and still thought it was okay to do renegade her way into more fame while she still hasn't said SORRY — stevie feels chaotic :) (@babycorpseee) December 29, 2020

i will solemnly pretend that addison rae is not in the among us games for the next 4 hours. quackity please don’t embarrass yourself pic.twitter.com/a14HA8P0XE — ct🏃‍♀️ (@mcytsupremacy) December 30, 2020

I’m sorry but Addison Rae is racist and to those of you saying to “just look past it” for the purpose of watching people play a video game... what the fuck? I wasn’t aware that playing video games justified racism. — ava 🧸 (@TheHamiltonNerd) December 29, 2020

tw racism , eating disorders & homophobia



addison rae is racist, homophobic and also made a dance to a song abt eating disorders which not only made many uncomfortable but it also awoke the competition aspect of eating disorsers on the platform. — pebbermint ! 🇲🇽 (@anpanmanvhs) December 29, 2020

Am I the only ones who’s sick of these ppl collabing with problematic tiktokers. JC included bc he’s part of the group. Addison is racist and their whole squad is extremely irresponsible and dismissive of the pandemic. I’m just disappointed at this point. — Asami (@altairarose) December 29, 2020

why do people just pass over the fact that addison rae is REALLY problematic.... as in RACIST. she’s blackfished, encouraged another tiktok creator to say the n word on a live stream. made xenophobic statements about koreans and asians in general.... — abbie is cw: fairy tail (@edenskoo) December 29, 2020

i genuinely dislike addison rae. she acts like a celebrity too much and she's a bit problematic. please don't forse yourself into mc and among us community. stay in tt community. thank you — _sziszia_ (@sziszia1) December 30, 2020

not Addison raecist again when r y’all gonna stop playing with problematic tiktokers :/ — vee (@bitchitsaam) December 29, 2020

As the hate began to reach toxic levels, a section of the online community attempted to take a more neutral stance. They denounced exhibiting harmful behavior towards Addison Rae in a public lobby:

guys an among us stream is not the place to cancel addison rae or talk about problematic things she's done. we can recognize that she has done some bad things but that does not give us the right to be toxic. — claire misses ghostbur (@SALINEWILBUR) December 30, 2020

Hey, can we not publicly harass Addison Rae when she streams with everyone later?



Unless she actually does something problematic during the event, spamming hate on Twitter or in chat is just a shitty thing to do



Having opinions and bullying creators are 2 VERY different things https://t.co/WXsNqUH6Sq — Jay 🪶 (@Jaydaaat) December 29, 2020

okay i’m gonna be straight up about it: i’m not happy that addison rae is playing with them either



but what we’re NOT gonna do, is attack any creator and/or fandom



let’s just watch our comfort streamers play a game and chill with out moots :) no need for drama — nataly (@bisexuaInerd) December 29, 2020

look. no we shouldnt be actively hating on addison rae, especially on other cc’s tweets. HOWEVER we can, and quite frankly, SHOULD be discussing problematic behavior such as racism. it does everyone a disservice to excuse racism. people need to be held accountable and/or educated — ‎elena (@benkkuno) December 29, 2020

you may not like addison rae (and thats okay) but don’t send her hate tonight, or talk shit about her in anyone’s chat. we’re all there to have fun tonight. be nice. — jess | on limit :((( (@MYSTlCDREAM) December 29, 2020

If George, Dream, Karl, and Quackity weren't fine with Addison Rae I doubt that they would play with her. They know that some of us dislike her, so they probably trust the majority of us to NOT SEND HATE. It's so embarrassing that this has to be said. — Leo the kitten (@Leonise1024) December 29, 2020

With the internet sorely divided over her recent appearance in Among Us, it seems like her alleged problematic past behavior continues to touch a raw nerve with a majority of the online community.

In light of all the hate that she has been receiving recently, Addison Rae took to Twitter to share the following post:

being happy is sometimes exhausting — addison rae (@whoisaddison) December 30, 2020

This has resulted in a wave of support from her fans, as they denounced her recent criticism.

While calling out someone for their inappropriate actions is wholly justified, perhaps it is the manner of displaying excessive toxicity when doing so that is certainly debatable in today's digital age.