Addison Rae could join the Dream SMP next after a recent Twitter exchange with Karl Jacobs 

TikTok star Addison Rae recently fuelled rumors of an appearance on the famed Dream SMP after sharing an interesting Twitter exchange with Karl Jacobs.

Of late, Karl Jacobs has been replying to several of Addison Rae's tweets, and the most recent reply involved him asking her to play Minecraft with him:

Hey Addison Rae,



I dont know whats happening but what I think should happen is we become better friends by me playing Minecraft with you.



Lemme know!

-Karl — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) December 28, 2020

What came as a major surprise is the fact that Addison Rae was quick to respond, where she stated that she was down to play.

This resulted in an equally prompt response from Karl, who revealed that he had already DM'd her:

Image via Twitter

Soon after the news of their exchange went viral, fans took to Twitter to speculate the possibility of Addison Rae featuring as a guest on the famous Dream SMP.

Addison Rae to play Minecraft on the Dream SMP?

Addison Rae is currently one of the most popular TikTok stars in the world, who is the second most followed personality on the video-sharing app after Charli D'Amelio.

She has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity over the last few months, having featured at prominent events such as The Billboard Music Awards and The People's Choice Awards.

A notable name in the TikTok industry, Addison Rae can also be spotted occasionally trying her hand at games such as Fortnite.

Recently, she created a massive stir online when she tagged popular YouTubers Quackity, Dream, and Corpse Husband in a cryptic tweet, which sent Twitter into meltdown.

Since then, a possible Minecraft appearance has long been rumored, with her recent interaction with Karl Jacobs more or less confirming an impending game.

Considering the fact that the Dream SMP is a private and prestigious group, it will certainly be interesting to see how this potential collab plays out.

Check out some of the reactions from fans online:

Vouch this would be very entertaining 👍 — ouitoddedkid 🦽 (@ouitoddedkid) December 28, 2020

teach addison how to play and then play with bryce — izzy loves m and corbyn (@candidnick) December 28, 2020

We all saw this coming, but cant wait for the collab — h0nk_vibxz (@3ad_vibxz) December 28, 2020

yes addison play minecraft with the worlds best minecraft player pic.twitter.com/XQjUh2k4eF — milena :) (@sellmeurs0ul) December 28, 2020

W king — garfieldtoilet🚬🔪🪓 (@garfieldtoilet) December 28, 2020

KARL YOU FUCKING DID IT! — mads 🦋 (@mads_flechner) December 28, 2020

YASSS IM KINDA HYPED FOR THIS — h0nk_vibxz (@3ad_vibxz) December 28, 2020

next stream: addison rae joins the dream smp!! — grace :) (@gracewongww) December 28, 2020

ADDISON RAE FOR THE DREAM SMP?????? pic.twitter.com/4FIS2uwCS1 — ivy SBGC + CRUMBS N BRE DAY (@ivyportals) December 28, 2020

Addison on dream smp POG. — Tenjie (@Tenjie13Tenjie) December 28, 2020

While nothing is confirmed as of now, the recent exchange between Addison Rae and Karl Jacobs has surely fuelled rumors of a possible appearance on the Dream SMP.

It will certainly be interesting to see how both Dream fans and TikTok fans react to this possible collab, considering the outrage that was caused over Addison Rae receiving Dream merch just last month.

In the past, fans have seen the likes of Ninja, Pokimane, Corpse Husband, MrBeast, and more appear as guest members on the Dream SMP. By the looks of it, it now seems like Addison Rae could very well be the next addition to this list.