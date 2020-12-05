"Disgusting and disrespectful": Addison Rae fans call out Lil Yachty for lyrics in new song

Fans of TikTok star Addison Rae are calling out Grammy-nominated Rapper Lil Yachty on Twitter, over the use of objectionable lyrics in his new song.
In one verse of his latest song titled "E-ER", Lil Yachty mouths questionable lyrics based on Addison Rae, which seem to have irked her millions of fans across the globe.
From calling it "disrespectful" to "disgusting", her fans proceeded to call Lil Yachty out for "sexualising" Addison Rae in his latest song:
The controversial lyrics seem to have rubbed scores of Addison Rae fans the wrong way, as they took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with Lil Yachty's latest song.
Addison Rae fans call out Lil Yachty on Twitter, Bryce "Big Boat" Hall responds
Addison Rae is one of the most popular TikTok stars today, currently the second most followed personality after Charli D'Amelio.
She has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity over the last few months, having featured at prominent events such as The Billboard Music Awards and The People's Choice Awards.
Back in August, she was named as the highest-earning TikTok personality by Forbes and her popularity has also landed her a debut role in "He's All That," an upcoming Hollywood rom-com.
Lil Yachty, on the other hand, is a 23-year old Rapper, who is slowly climbing his way up the charts with popular singles such as "Broccoli" and "iSpy", the former of which also landed him a Grammy nomination for best Rap Collaboration.
The lyrics of his latest song titled "E-ER" have landed him in a soup with fans of Addison Rae, who objected to the use of lyrics in one particular verse, which they felt inappropriately sexualised the TikTok star.
The lyrics in question are:
"I want Addison Rae to become my doctor and check on my privates"
"Put her in a skirt and scarf like a pilot"
With a clear sexual undercurrent being exhibited in the lyrics above, Addison Rae fans took to Twitter to call out Lil Yachty:
Apart from her fans, who also appeared to take a subtle dig at Lil Yachty recently was her boyfriend and fellow TikTok star, Bryce Hall, who changed his Twitter handle to "big boat":
This resulted in a sarcastic clap back from Lil Yachty himself:
As more and more Addison Rae fans continue to voice their disapproval, it seems like Lil Yachty's latest song has brought him onto the warpath with the fan base of one of the biggest TikTok stars on the planet.
Published 05 Dec 2020, 01:18 IST