"Disgusting and disrespectful": Addison Rae fans call out Lil Yachty for lyrics in new song

Fans of TikTok star Addison Rae are calling out Grammy-nominated Rapper Lil Yachty on Twitter, over the use of objectionable lyrics in his new song.

In one verse of his latest song titled "E-ER", Lil Yachty mouths questionable lyrics based on Addison Rae, which seem to have irked her millions of fans across the globe.

From calling it "disrespectful" to "disgusting", her fans proceeded to call Lil Yachty out for "sexualising" Addison Rae in his latest song:

TODAY IN “GUESS WHO’S CANCELLED?”: Lil Yachty called out by Addison Rae fans for lyrics he included about Addison in new song. pic.twitter.com/ceB7Z6zCSu — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 4, 2020

Some of the comments reacting to Lil Yachty’s lyrics about Addison Rae. Addison’s fans are not happy. pic.twitter.com/BZ0zlmKU4X — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 4, 2020

The controversial lyrics seem to have rubbed scores of Addison Rae fans the wrong way, as they took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with Lil Yachty's latest song.

Addison Rae fans call out Lil Yachty on Twitter, Bryce "Big Boat" Hall responds

Addison Rae is one of the most popular TikTok stars today, currently the second most followed personality after Charli D'Amelio.

She has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity over the last few months, having featured at prominent events such as The Billboard Music Awards and The People's Choice Awards.

Back in August, she was named as the highest-earning TikTok personality by Forbes and her popularity has also landed her a debut role in "He's All That," an upcoming Hollywood rom-com.

Lil Yachty, on the other hand, is a 23-year old Rapper, who is slowly climbing his way up the charts with popular singles such as "Broccoli" and "iSpy", the former of which also landed him a Grammy nomination for best Rap Collaboration.

The lyrics of his latest song titled "E-ER" have landed him in a soup with fans of Addison Rae, who objected to the use of lyrics in one particular verse, which they felt inappropriately sexualised the TikTok star.

The lyrics in question are:

"I want Addison Rae to become my doctor and check on my privates"

"Put her in a skirt and scarf like a pilot"

With a clear sexual undercurrent being exhibited in the lyrics above, Addison Rae fans took to Twitter to call out Lil Yachty:

Men are trash especially Lil Yachty — L (@lilytellsall) December 4, 2020

i love u @whoisaddison so much u don’t deserve that :/ — sara (@vinniesrae) December 4, 2020

lil yachty- DOESNT HE HAVE HIS OWN GF? he messed up big time. he’s so sick i can’t- — ayana ツ (@Ayana72396207) December 4, 2020

you should block that lilyachty guy

Him sexualizing you in a song is not okay. — braddison.cxf (@braddisoncxf) December 4, 2020

@lilyachty dude you be sexualizing @whoisaddison wtf dude you gonna get it — Luv everyone:) (@luv_everyone) December 4, 2020

ugh..@lilyachty’s song about Addison Rae is so bad....like cmon sexualizing her???? It doesn’t matter how old is she is that’s never okay...and doesn’t he have a gf??? pic.twitter.com/pxhBz3ECiC — baeamelie (@baebraddison) December 4, 2020

That song lil yachty made about Addison is disgusting and disrespectful. He knows full well Addison has a bf and is loyal — gabi ll married to hadz ll LOTUS INN (@lilpapivonisss) December 4, 2020

Lil Yachty is literally 23 and Addison is 20 — idontknow (@Alex96578789) December 4, 2020

Apart from her fans, who also appeared to take a subtle dig at Lil Yachty recently was her boyfriend and fellow TikTok star, Bryce Hall, who changed his Twitter handle to "big boat":

if you don't get it, lil yachty wrote a disrespectful song about Addison, Bryce is trolling him cuz the opposite of lil yachty is big boat — bryce (@bryceaddisonrae) December 4, 2020

This resulted in a sarcastic clap back from Lil Yachty himself:

At this part specifically actually https://t.co/nGVOXof5H4 pic.twitter.com/Xc5mnxOjA8 — concrete boy boat (@lilyachty) December 4, 2020

As more and more Addison Rae fans continue to voice their disapproval, it seems like Lil Yachty's latest song has brought him onto the warpath with the fan base of one of the biggest TikTok stars on the planet.