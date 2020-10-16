Why Addison Rae x Harry Styles is trending online

In an unexpected crossover, TikTok star Addison Rae and One Direction member Harry Styles are currently trending online.

Addison Rae is a 20-year old internet sensation whose rapid rise over the last year has led to her becoming the highest-earning TikTok star. She is also the second-most followed personality on the platform, with a whopping 60 million-plus followers, second only to Charli D'Amelio.

Apart from signing various endorsements with prominent brands, the TikTok star is also set to make her debut in Hollywood with the upcoming film He's All That, the sequel to the 1999 hit She's All That.

While there is no doubt that Addison Rae is one of the most popular social media personalities today, her recent appearance at the Billboard Music Awards came in for criticism — and it involved a certain Harry Styles.

At the recent awards function, Addison Rae was called upon to present the Billboard Chart Achievement Award to Watermelon Sugar hitmaker Harry Styles. He could not be present at the ceremony, on account of which the online star announced that she would be accepting the award on his behalf:

.@Harry_Styles wins the “Chart Achievement Award” at 2020 #BBMAs!



TikTok star Addison Rae accepted the award on his behalf as Styles was not able to attend. pic.twitter.com/HAxky7b7XD — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) October 15, 2020

Soon after her presentation, fans began to criticize her stage presence and demeanor and questioned the need for a TikToker to accept a prominent music award.

As a result, her appearance at the Billboard Music Awards sparked a barrage of memes and reactions, as Addison Rae x Harry Styles began to trend online.

Twitter reacts to Addison Rae x Harry Styles

Advertisement

The major gripe that fans seemed to have with Addison Rae accepting Harry Style's award stems from a deep-rooted apprehension about generally perceiving TikTok stars.

The age-old debate of 'TikTokers vs Talent' is one which continues till today, and several fans pointed this very fact out when they criticized her presence at the awards:

wtf is addison rae a TIKTOKER doing on billboard MUSIC awards — yas (@cantaffordto) October 15, 2020

addison rae on my screen instead of jung hoseok. this is the worst day of my life. — yunho. ☽ (@sancnvs) October 15, 2020

Advertisement

Lmaooooooo wtf is Addison Rae doing there lmaoooooooooooo pic.twitter.com/T8KSULFFhz — Jimins Sun⁷ (@jiminiesuns) October 15, 2020

now why is addison rae on my screen

pic.twitter.com/2mLwAFHChW — jada⁷ is taller than livia, mia, skylar, and mina (@jadadmv) October 15, 2020

why is addison rae there PLSLSLLS — ✜ jen⁷ (@illuminatejoon) October 15, 2020

UMMM WHY IS ADDISON RAE HOSTING THE BILLBOARD?!:!:££, WHY DOES SHE GET TO MEET HARRY STYLES?!!!! WHY IS SHE H0STING THEM SHE DANCES FOR 30 SECONDS TWICE A DAY WTF — rep & fine line☽˚｡⋆.• ᵐᵘˡᵗⁱ ˢᵗᵃⁿ (@svprnxlmano) October 14, 2020

Advertisement

Others decided to use the opportunity to come up with hilarious memes based on the two:

i don’t wanna hear “harry styles” from addison rae’s mouth ever in my lifetime.. pic.twitter.com/JV3Kn0gJdC — bridᴴ (@lightsupdiesel) October 14, 2020

harry styles when he heard that addison rae was going to be the one presenting his award pic.twitter.com/BVm0SjwEEw — Amirah 🦋 (@jalboyhamirah) October 15, 2020

you’re telling me harry, THE HARRY FUCKING STYLES, is gonna know who addison rae, miss bad bleep herself, is before he knows me... bc she... danced to a song about eating disorders... and looked pretty while doing it... no yeah i’m fine lol 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/Zn0JoFpVWk — ila¹ᴰ²⁸ᴴ is begging you to vote bc she cant (@simpingforhazza) October 14, 2020

when you log into twitter and harry styles and addison rae are trending together pic.twitter.com/dj0H4zbj2j — 💀 Ams (@girlinsesh) October 15, 2020

Advertisement

harry styles saved my life and i haven’t met him but addison rae dances in front of a camera and gets to meet him. make it make sense 😁 — emmas going to harryween (@emmasfineline) October 14, 2020

addison rae gets to meet harry styles bc she's pretty and have tiktok pic.twitter.com/ikrgsKf8zw — juliane💢 limit for 2 days (@29SMIDNIGHT) October 14, 2020

Addison Rae finding out she can’t teach Harry Styles the renegade and won’t be able to make a tik tok with him bc he didn’t show up pic.twitter.com/metTwiWWeZ — Camila ✰ LILS DAY!!! (@GXLDENKIIWIS) October 15, 2020

When Addison Rae announced that Harry Styles win but she didn't open the envelope. 🤣#ProudOfHarry pic.twitter.com/rcEIxlJIC2 — 🦋 (@yezzzgurl) October 15, 2020

Advertisement

Addison Rae fleeing with Harry styles’ billboard award pic.twitter.com/D2yGaveNLl — Ryan (@thouartvandelay) October 15, 2020

addison rae: the winner is HARRY STYLES!!!



harry pic.twitter.com/kpacQr6fHX — tia (@cursedhive) October 15, 2020

harry: “i was nominated for a bma, i can’t wait to go.”

addison rae: “i got i’ll be there too! i’m presenting the award.”

harry:pic.twitter.com/ZjMlOOLaFH — abbie meets her moots tomorrow ²⁸ ¹ᴰ 🦇 (@flickeredhabit) October 15, 2020

not me thinking harry might actually come on stage....but no addison rae just accepted it on his behalf 😀 pic.twitter.com/m3gwYvxU8G — lu ⁷ 🌧 | BLM (@luluwyatt2003) October 15, 2020

Advertisement

Addison Rae after thinking she was gonna meet Harry #ProudOfHarry pic.twitter.com/QAfTzYabTW — Kiki hovsepian (@kikihovsepian) October 15, 2020

Another section appeared confused and reacted to all those who were 'shipping' the duo:

wait people are shipping Harry and Addison Rae? what is this pic.twitter.com/JZv2Jm5xYE — treat people with Kindness (@fifthdirectionT) October 15, 2020

why are ppl shipping addison rae and harry styles — tonima :) (@karlitoes_) October 15, 2020

I can’t believe Addison rae and Harry styles are dating — ًanna (@80HSLOT) October 14, 2020

Advertisement

are people shipping harry styles and addison rae or is that just a myth...? — kalli (@kallinotfound) October 16, 2020

who tf is shipping harry styles and addison rae?? dont do king harry like that 😭😭 — saturn he*/they (@saturnokrh) October 15, 2020

Sorry I’m just having some trouble getting my head around Addison Rae accepting an award on behalf of Harry Styles. They better not be dating or some shit I will lose my mind. I’m not coping with this at all — Holly🖤 (@_hollyreid) October 15, 2020

As the memes continue to come in thick and fast, there is no doubt that Addison Rae ended up stealing the limelight, quite literally, at the recent event.

The battle lines seem to be drawn as the Addison Rae x Harry Styles episode has certainly got the internet divided.