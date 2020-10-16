Why Addison Rae x Harry Styles is trending online

In an unexpected crossover, TikTok star Addison Rae and One Direction member Harry Styles are currently trending online.
Addison Rae is a 20-year old internet sensation whose rapid rise over the last year has led to her becoming the highest-earning TikTok star. She is also the second-most followed personality on the platform, with a whopping 60 million-plus followers, second only to Charli D'Amelio.
Apart from signing various endorsements with prominent brands, the TikTok star is also set to make her debut in Hollywood with the upcoming film He's All That, the sequel to the 1999 hit She's All That.
While there is no doubt that Addison Rae is one of the most popular social media personalities today, her recent appearance at the Billboard Music Awards came in for criticism — and it involved a certain Harry Styles.
At the recent awards function, Addison Rae was called upon to present the Billboard Chart Achievement Award to Watermelon Sugar hitmaker Harry Styles. He could not be present at the ceremony, on account of which the online star announced that she would be accepting the award on his behalf:
Soon after her presentation, fans began to criticize her stage presence and demeanor and questioned the need for a TikToker to accept a prominent music award.
As a result, her appearance at the Billboard Music Awards sparked a barrage of memes and reactions, as Addison Rae x Harry Styles began to trend online.
Twitter reacts to Addison Rae x Harry Styles
The major gripe that fans seemed to have with Addison Rae accepting Harry Style's award stems from a deep-rooted apprehension about generally perceiving TikTok stars.
The age-old debate of 'TikTokers vs Talent' is one which continues till today, and several fans pointed this very fact out when they criticized her presence at the awards:
Others decided to use the opportunity to come up with hilarious memes based on the two:
Another section appeared confused and reacted to all those who were 'shipping' the duo:
As the memes continue to come in thick and fast, there is no doubt that Addison Rae ended up stealing the limelight, quite literally, at the recent event.
The battle lines seem to be drawn as the Addison Rae x Harry Styles episode has certainly got the internet divided.Published 16 Oct 2020, 15:18 IST