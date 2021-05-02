Jack Harlow was caught in the middle of a deadly club shooting that took a woman’s life during a Kentucky Derby party

On Friday, a shooting unfolded at a Kentucky club where rapper Jack Harlow was also present. The horrific incident resulted in fatal injuries for a woman and left another man wounded.

The Kentucky Derby afterparty took place at the Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge. In a video acquired by TMZ, Harlow was seen running for his life just as shots were fired at the club.

Jack Harlow was near the stage when gunshots were fired

Harlow made a stop at the Ultra Lounge and was casually standing near the stage. But the party got intense after a verbal argument heated up between a man and woman. The pair in question can be seen close together but soon get riled up into a fight.

As soon as the gunshot goes off, the video ends with the rapper and the rest of the crowd making a run for it. An LMPD spokeswoman confirmed that officers responded to the gunshots at Vibes around 1:30 a.m.

The woman who was shot was pronounced dead on the spot. However, the man who was also shot was admitted to the University of Louisville Hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery given his non-life-threatening injuries.

Harlow was present at the Kentucky Derby earlier in the day. He shared an image on Instagram in which he was wearing a white suit while attending the Derby.

No suspects arrested in Kentucky gunshot incident

It looks like Harlow escaped the incident harm-free. Authorities have yet to name a suspect in the case.

Harlow was born and raised in Louisville. Earlier in March, the star also appeared as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, where he performed his much-acclaimed track "What's Poppin."