Austin McBroom, accused by Tana Mongeau of cheating on his wife, calls Tana a "clout chaser"

On June 12th, hours before the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event, Austin McBroom has been accused of cheating on his wife by Tana Mongeau.

ACE Family patriarch Austin McBroom and model Catherine Paiz have been married since 2017. The two gave birth to three children: Elle, Alaia, and Steele. Austin has previously been accused of cheating on Catherine multiple times, with the two hashing out the issue publicly.

Austin McBroom accused of cheating again

On Saturday afternoon, Tana Mongeau posted a series of tweets claiming Austin McBroom was cheating on Catherine Paiz repeatedly. This follows a TikTok video she had posted explaining the situation, only to delete it quickly afterward.

CALL OUT: Tana Mongeau alleges Austin McBroom cheated in Catherine. This after Tana made similar allegations on Twitter. Austin responded on Twitter calling Tana a clout chaser. pic.twitter.com/IsEuDGvwPl — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 12, 2021

According to Tana, she had received a facetime call from Catherine, asking if a lipstick found in Austin's car was hers. Tana then answered that it was to "save the kids." However, Tana exposed Austin by telling the truth.

"I'm sorry Catherine, but it wasn't. But, we team Bryce out here on god."

Tana began a Twitter feud with Austin McBroom.

one time austin mcbroom was cheating on catherine with a random bitch and she left a lipstick in his car



then i was sitting with jake in the car and he gets a facetime



it’s from austin (crying) and catherine, yelling “IS THIS TANA’S LIPSTICK AUSTIN SAYS IT IS”



(it wasn’t) — even the paparazzi team bryce on god (@tanamongeau) June 12, 2021

Tana also claimed that Austin McBroom allegedly hired friends of hers as nannies and masseuses to "cheat" on Catherine.

austin also hired four of my friends as “nannies” and “masseuses” so he could hook up w them all when wifey ain’t home 😪 — even the paparazzi team bryce on god (@tanamongeau) June 13, 2021

MANS STARTED A FAKE NANNY COMPANY TO CHEAT LMAO — even the paparazzi team bryce on god (@tanamongeau) June 13, 2021

Austin McBroom claps back

Austin took to Twitter to respond to Tana's claims by calling her a "clout chaser."

According to the YouTuber, the lipstick found in his car belonged to Erika Costell, former manager and girlfriend of Jake Paul, from when he was dropping her off at Jake's house.

🧢 to the biggest clout chaser of them all! And it was actually Erika Costell’s lipstick dummy, I was taking Jake and her back to Jake’s house. This lame as lie ain’t gunna save the attention that your lil bf Bryce is about to get for his ass whoopin. — Austin McBroom (@AustinMcbroom) June 12, 2021

Erika Costell even chimed in, asking Austin if she could "get that back" about the lipstick.

it was actually a lip liner….can i get that back? — Erika Costell (@erikacostell) June 13, 2021

Austin McBroom is set to box Bryce Hall for a headlining fight at the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event. Fans are in high anticipation as many are fans of both.

The fight is expected to commence around midnight EST.

