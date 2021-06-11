Where to watch Bryce Hall vs Austin McBroom: All you need to know about upcoming YouTubers vs TikTokers event

The highly anticipated YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event with Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom is set to air on June 12th at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The YouTubers vs TikTokers event, also called the Battle of the Platforms, is organized by Social Gloves and will feature various YouTubers boxing Tiktokers. The headlining fight will be between the YouTube patriarch of the ACE Family, Austin McBroom, and Bryce Hall, who will be representing the popular social media app.

Where to watch Bryce Hall vs Austin McBroom

Viewers will be able to watch the fight on LiveXLive PPV for $49.99. Fans in the US will be able to begin streaming the event at 7 PM EST.

Those interested in watching the fight in person at the Hard Rock Stadium are welcome to purchase tickets before the event.

Unlike the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul boxing event from June 6th, there is much lower in-person attendance speculation. This is because this event featured a professional non-defeated boxer, so more people were inclined to watch.

YouTubers vs TikTokers event card

The Battle of the Platforms will star many familiar internet personalities besides Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall.

The following fights will occur:

Bryce Hall vs Austin McBroom

AnEsonGib vs Tayler Holder

Deji vs Vinnie Hacker

DDG vs Nate Wyatt

FaZe Jarvis vs Michael Le

Tanner Fox vs Ryland Storms

Landon McBroom vs Ben Azelart

Ryan Johnson vs Cale Saurage

Fans are excited to see representatives from their favorite social media and entertainment apps go head-to-head in the ring.

Edited by Ravi Iyer