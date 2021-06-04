Mike Majlak claims he's not the father of Lana Rhoades' baby, calls himself an "idiot" for Maury tweet

On an episode of the Impaulsive podcast on June 3rd, Mike Majlak announced that he is not the father of Lana Rhoades' baby, calling himself an "idiot" for joking about getting a paternity test.

On June 1st, adult film actress and ex-girlfriend of Mike Majlak, Lana Rhoades, took to her Instagram to announce her pregnancy. With a due date of January 2022, fans began doing the math and realized that her relationship with Mike ended before she could've gotten pregnant.

However, Mike created quite a buzz on Twitter when he asked fans, in a now-deleted tweet, if they had a connection to "Maury", a show known for its publicized paternity tests.

Mike Majlak claims he is not the father

In the Impaulsive podcast episode titled, "Logan Paul's Message To Floyd Mayweather", Logan Paul trolled Mike by comparing their current situations with their ex-girlfriends.

"We both broke with our girlfriends. My ex starts seeing a TikToker, his gets pregnant. Which is worse?"

Mike then addressed Lana's pregnancy and began debunking the theory that he was the father of Lana Rhoades' baby.

He even joked about the multitude of messages he received from strangers from all over the world, curious if he was the father of the child.

"I got messages from every denomination and religion. They're saying, 'Are you the dad?' "

He then continued by addressing the Tweet he posted when Lana announced her pregnancy, asking fans if they had any connections to the "Maury" show.

"I put up a pretty weird tweet about the Maury show, and it's not even funny I shouldn't have f***ing done it, but that's where my brain went cause I'm a f***cking idiot."

Mike then officially addressed the rumors by copying a line from the "Maury" show.

"Ladies and gentlemen, in the eight-week pregnancy of Instagram model extrodinare Lana Rhoades, Mike.. you are... not the father."

Fans have mixed feelings over Mike Majlak's statement

While some were glad Mike Majlak isn't the father, others were still confused about the chronological order of his and Lana's relationship.

Fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on the matter.

Mike has to be the father,the dates only make sense — Baddietravis media (@Queendom_plan13) June 3, 2021

But why does it matter who their exes date? I mean they should focus on their own shit tbh. — jackie (@jackie34612506) June 3, 2021

Oh he mad mad 😂😂 — darkforce (@darkfor72540045) June 3, 2021

no offense, but I often wonder how the kids of pornstars grow out to be. — Shibuya 🏳️‍🌈. Lesbian FTW. (@Shibuya_o7) June 3, 2021

Ofc not he's a child himself 🙄 — 💋 (@immacxnt) June 3, 2021

Is it bad that I'm grateful that it's not his kid. 😶 — sydney💫 (@sydcarole) June 4, 2021

why is this man even popular , lmfao he’s nothing but a joke and a loser. — ෆ (@annietheboo) June 3, 2021

Why are they making the situation a joke with Lana being pregnant? At least I do respect Mike respecting the situation but Logan and George are being a$$ hole — Sugar~Belle 💛💛✨ (@Michell02934628) June 3, 2021

I still cant get over the fact the mike did a fucking pros and cons list of dating lana — Pain (@efficarii) June 3, 2021

He’s trying so hard to stay relevant it’s pathetic — Elizabeth (@redqueeen132) June 3, 2021

Although Lana Rhoades has yet to confirm or deny that Mike Majlak is the father, most fans don't believe that Mike is the father.

