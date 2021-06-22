Tristan Thompson seemingly responds to Tana Mongeau's allegations that he was one of the "first attendees" at her birthday party

On Monday, Tristan Thompson took to Twitter to respond to the backlash surrounding Tana Mongeau's allegations that he was one of the "first attendees" of her birthday party recently.

The latter caused the internet to go into a frenzy after informing fans on Twitter that the NBA player and Khloe Kardashian's on-and-off boyfriend was one of the first people to step foot inside her birthday party. Considering his alleged cheating history, many found themselves doubting him once again.

all i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees



like babe where’s true — oops (@tanamongeau) June 21, 2021

Tristan Thompson responds to allegations

After the news spread like wildfire, the former Boston Celtics player took to Twitter to clear the air on Monday afternoon. Despite not writing any words, he tweeted out a bunch of hat emojis that otherwise mean "cap" or "lies."

🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) June 21, 2021

Khloe Kardashian also liked a tweet that shaded the YouTuber.

Although not speaking out directly, fans figured that by liking the tweet, the reality TV star implied that Tana Mongeau's claims were false and only made "to make headlines."

However, this sparked a further backlash as fans grew angry at the Kardashian sister for taking Tristan Thompson back despite cheating on her multiple times.

shut the fuck up. this screams attention-seeking at it’s finest bc you know damn well that man gon make headlines over anything pertaining to women. you’re a bird! don’t speak on True either weird ass hoe https://t.co/L7D3NtMGVR — Lex (@Khlocaine_) June 21, 2021

Fans slam Tristan Thompson for cheating allegations

Despite having attempted to clear his name, fans still found it sketchy that the 30-year-old didn't completely deny the allegations. Some even went as far as to call him out in the comments, calling him a "cheater."

Stop cheating bro — THCeltics (@THCeltics) June 21, 2021

Cap to your cap — BeanTown_TitleTown (@BeanTown_Title) June 21, 2021

Deny King — Vonnierue (@vonniechad) June 21, 2021

Many trolled Tristan Thompson for trying to "hide" his cheating, despite making it unnervingly evident to the public.

tristan thompson trying to cheat pic.twitter.com/e6HJQlUry4 — ib/free palestine (@macaliniw) June 21, 2021

Does this mean it was 5 women instead of 3 — RickCarlisleSZN (@nihilist_bucks) June 21, 2021

Third trimester Thompson — Jasflower TJR chik (@csimako) June 21, 2021

Lol thought this was about basketball for a second. Carry on Tristan — Dan Morse (@djmorse126) June 21, 2021

What is the difficulty of being faithful for more than 1 week? — Carina ☘️ (@girlikesgreen) June 21, 2021

Though neither Tristan Thompson nor Khloe Kardashian have spoken out or completely denied the allegations from Tana Mongeau, many have speculated that the news is accurate given his past and Tana's tendency to tell the truth.

