"If Floyd Mayweather slips, Logan Paul has a chance": Fans concerned about fight as Hard Rock Stadium is soaked with rain

As the highly anticipated boxing event for Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul has begun, fans are concerned about the outcome of all the fights. It has started to rain in Miami, Florida, causing boxers to slip and fall.

The live event for Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul's fight is being held on June 6th at the Hard Rock Stadium. The two are expected to begin the bout around midnight EST. Fans in the US can stream the main event through Showtime PPV and Fanmio for $49.99.

Rain causes worry amongst fans

On June 6th, hours before the main event, it started to rain at the Hard Rock Stadium. Given that it's a massive football field, there is no overhead covering for the thousands in attendance.

INSTANT REGRET: Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather boxing event currently getting soaked with rain. The ring is so wet, they have to intermittently stop the undercard fights to have people hand dry the ring. Boxers are slipping and falling mid-fight. pic.twitter.com/kGwcohqe3p — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 7, 2021

As the event proceeded into the night, the undercard fights had to pause to allow workers to hand-dry the ring. The rain has also reportedly caused fighters to slip and fall, alerting fans of a possible disadvantage to the fight.

In fact, during one of the undercard fights, the referee had called a "knockdown" when one of the boxers actually slipped.

One of the boxers slipped and fell due to the rain. However, the referee ruled it a knockdown. pic.twitter.com/Exq3YYK2cN — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 7, 2021

Fans worried about possible disadvantage for either Floyd Mayweather or Logan Paul

The main event featuring the 44-year-old former professional boxer and the 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer will start at midnight EST.

As the undercard fights already appear to be a mess due to falls and alleged unfair knockdowns, fans are highly concerned about Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul's possible disadvantage against the rain, potentially resulting in an unfair ruling.

Maybe this will somehow help Logan win if Floyd slips — carl (@carl43414039) June 7, 2021

That'd what I'm worried about. This could expose Mayweather. Very strange choice in arena. — Ashley Fyre (@ashley_fyre) June 7, 2021

Logan after paying his way into the ring pic.twitter.com/KxCa4Iot5U — ✨ LALA LEMON ✨ (@hocusuhpocus) June 7, 2021

If Floyd slips in the ring, then Logan have a chance of winning — Sugar~Belle 💛💛✨ (@Michell02934628) June 7, 2021

Why the hell was this held outside?! — K for Kira (@kforkira1) June 7, 2021

No one :

Logan : it was raining the ring was slippery, I slipped 3 times — Fushisaur🦖🌺 (@whitemask22) June 7, 2021

this was bound to happen — julia (@juliaaaaab1) June 7, 2021

Many also joked that Logan Paul had "found his way out" of the fight.

God giving Logan a way out before it’s too late😭😂 pic.twitter.com/uB0NSpVzta — Frenemies Out Of Context (@Frenemiespods) June 7, 2021

Fans are excited to see if Floyd Mayweather will knock Logan Paul out before the fight ends. Meanwhile, due to the rain, some fans are also counting on the internet personality to win.

