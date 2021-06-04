How to watch Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight in the US, Canada, and Mexico, streaming details and more 

The highly anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul is scheduled for June 6th, and fans across the US, Canada, and Mexico can stream the fight live.

Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul are set to fight at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL in three days. Fans are excited to see if Floyd will preserve his 50-0 legacy, while fans of Logan are waiting to see his first win.

The two, including Logan's brother Jake Paul, have been in an ongoing spat over Floyd making death threats towards Jake for stealing his hat during an earlier press conference. At the most recent press conference held on June 3rd, Logan trolled Floyd for getting too close to him during a face off.

Also read: Mike Majlak slams Trisha Paytas over tweet about his pros/cons list; gets called out by Twitter

Where to watch the fight in the US, Canada and Mexico

The fight will premiere Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, previously home to the NFL team, the Miami Dolphins and college football team, the Miami Hurricanes. The PPV portion of the card will commence at 8 P.M. EST.

Fans can expect the main event, featuring Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, to begin around midnight.

Showtime and Fanmio will be premiering the fight on TV and digital platforms for $49.99.

Also read:"This just got heated real fast": Trisha Paytas, Tana Mongeau, and more react to Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom fight at boxing press conference

How much are Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul getting paid?

According to reports, neither Floyd nor Logan have official payout amounts. However, Floyd is supposedly guaranteed $10 Million as a base salary, with an additional 50 percent of PPV shares, while Logan is allegedly guaranteed only $250,000 as a base salary, and 10 percent of PPV shares.

Since Floyd Mayweather is more experienced in the sport, it's understandable why he would be receiving a majority of the profits.

Fans of both Floyd and Logan are excited to watch the fight, which will air on Showtime PPV.

Also read: "I'm so f*cking tired of the media": Logan Paul responds to turtle driving backlash against him and brother Jake Paul

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by david.benjamin