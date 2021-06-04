"He tried to kiss me": Logan Paul trolls Floyd Mayweather for getting up close during a press conference

In a June 3rd press conference for the upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, fans noticed that the two were getting quite close to each other's faces.
The highly anticipated boxing match between professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, and YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, is going to be held in Miami, Florida on June 6th. As the fight gets closer, the two have been constantly butting heads on social media, and almost literally butting heads during their press conferences.
Logan Paul and Floyd Meather get too close
As a way to enforce intimidation Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul went face to face during their June 3rd press conference, however, people found it odd that the fighters were getting a little too close to each other.
In fact, Logan Tweeted out his input on the video, jokingly saying that Floyd was trying to "kiss" him.
Logan then continued poking fun at Floyd, retweeting messages claiming that it looked like the two were "about to kiss", and referencing his brother's "Gotcha Hat!" meme.
He ended his series of tweets by pointing out the noticeable height difference between him and Floyd.
Also read:"This just got heated real fast": Trisha Paytas, Tana Mongeau, and more react to Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom fight at boxing press conference
Fans troll Logan Paul for saying Floyd Mayweather tried to "kiss" him
Fans trolled the YouTuber for making the joke, saying that it was "okay" since it was pride month anyway.
Meanwhile, some poked fun at the height difference between the two, as Floyd is significantly shorter than Logan.
Also read: Mike Majlak slams Trisha Paytas over tweet about his pros/cons list; gets called out by Twitter
Fans are excited to see Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul face off in the ring. The fight will be broadcast on Showtime PPV.
Also read: "I'm so f*cking tired of the media": Logan Paul responds to turtle driving backlash against him and brother Jake Paul
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.