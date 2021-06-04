"He tried to kiss me": Logan Paul trolls Floyd Mayweather for getting up close during a press conference

In a June 3rd press conference for the upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, fans noticed that the two were getting quite close to each other's faces.

The highly anticipated boxing match between professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, and YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, is going to be held in Miami, Florida on June 6th. As the fight gets closer, the two have been constantly butting heads on social media, and almost literally butting heads during their press conferences.

Logan Paul and Floyd Meather get too close

As a way to enforce intimidation Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul went face to face during their June 3rd press conference, however, people found it odd that the fighters were getting a little too close to each other.

In fact, Logan Tweeted out his input on the video, jokingly saying that Floyd was trying to "kiss" him.

HE TRIED TO KISS ME https://t.co/sZqDB7nwt3 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 3, 2021

Logan then continued poking fun at Floyd, retweeting messages claiming that it looked like the two were "about to kiss", and referencing his brother's "Gotcha Hat!" meme.

champ left the hat at home pic.twitter.com/ndye869p8s — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 3, 2021

He ended his series of tweets by pointing out the noticeable height difference between him and Floyd.

my opponent small 🤣 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 3, 2021

Also read:"This just got heated real fast": Trisha Paytas, Tana Mongeau, and more react to Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom fight at boxing press conference

Fans troll Logan Paul for saying Floyd Mayweather tried to "kiss" him

Fans trolled the YouTuber for making the joke, saying that it was "okay" since it was pride month anyway.

Meanwhile, some poked fun at the height difference between the two, as Floyd is significantly shorter than Logan.

he got lost in those big blue eyes — sauce (@kanyethecreated) June 3, 2021

Now that’s a porno nobody would watch — ImGrenade (@GrenadeIm) June 3, 2021

WHY WERENT WE INFORMED THERE WAS ANOTHER FUCKING PRESS CONFERENCE — val loves logan (@Iovingterrell) June 3, 2021

its okay its pride month — WAMMER (@Stamer89) June 3, 2021

Also read: Mike Majlak slams Trisha Paytas over tweet about his pros/cons list; gets called out by Twitter

If I were you I’d be training, not tweeting — awesomeperson (@awesome12991792) June 3, 2021

pride month — Comeback season (@uzamercharles) June 3, 2021

He really looking up isn’t he 😂 — lucaslighty (@lucaslighty) June 3, 2021

Floyd not sus 🤣🤣 — 6Wix ♈️🎯💫 (@twixOTF) June 3, 2021

Couple goals 💕💕 — charlie (@charlie09861797) June 3, 2021

you should have done it🤣🤣🤣 — Lewis Scorey (@ScoreyLewis) June 3, 2021

Fans are excited to see Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul face off in the ring. The fight will be broadcast on Showtime PPV.

Also read: "I'm so f*cking tired of the media": Logan Paul responds to turtle driving backlash against him and brother Jake Paul

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by david.benjamin