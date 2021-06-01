"My life is in jeopardy": Logan Paul angered by brother Jake after Floyd Mayweather makes death threats at him 

Leaked footage of Logan Paul being upset at his brother Jake went viral on May 31st, with it detailing Logan's concerns over his own life after Floyd Mayweather made death threats towards Jake for stealing his hat.
On May 7th, one month before Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather's highly anticipated boxing match, Jake Paul caused chaos at a press event. While Logan and Floyd were visibly arguing inside the stadium, Jake tried to show his support for his brother by sharing a few of his thoughts on Floyd as well.
However, things went south when Jake suddenly grabbed Mayweather's white hat and ran away, creating the infamous new meme, "Gotcha Hat!". This instigated a brawl between both teams and even caused Floyd to make death threats towards Jake. Jake said:
"Word on the street already is that Floyd is sending goons after me to try and kill me or hurt me, if I die..... I died for the hat."
This was in response to Floyd Mayweather directly saying:
"I'll kill you motherf****er."
Logan Paul upset at his brother Jake
A leaked video of Logan Paul irritated at his brother Jake surfaced onto Twitter on Monday morning.
Logan voiced concern for his own life after Floyd and Jake's spat, considering Jake lives with him.
"When he says 'I'll kill that motherf***er', I don't take that sh** lightly."
Logan then continued saying that he was "by default" at risk due to his direct correlation to Jake. He said:
"And by default, my last name is going to get me in trouble."
The YouTuber-turned-boxer then expressed his frustration towards Jake.
"Because of his actions, now my life is in jeopardy."
Fans seem to agree with Logan Paul
Considering that Logan Paul has mostly been his brother's biggest supporter over the years, fans were in shock when it was finally revealed that even Logan himself was tired of his brother's actions.
As Jake was usually the Paul brother to be amid controversy, fans were finally agreeing with Logan and were excited to see him share his point of view regarding his own well-being instead of supporting his younger brother's every move.
Meanwhile, some fans recognized that the "leaked footage" might have been planned, just for the two brothers to publicly state that they were "just joking" and trying to get views, as they've done this before.
Logan has not yet spoken out about the leaked footage, but regardless of whether it was planned or not, the majority of Twitter users agree with him.
