Trisha Paytas shades Ethan Klein on Twitter after his "debate" with Steven Crowder goes viral

Following the recent debate between Ethan Klein, Steven Crowder, and Sam Seder, Trisha Paytas took to Twitter yesterday to sarcastically comment about the men, calling their argument "special."

Answering his challenge to debate, Ethan Klein pranked Steven Crowder into having a discussion with political commentator Sam Seder on the June 21st episode of the H3 podcast.

On Monday afternoon, Crowder began trending on Twitter after having a massive public meltdown on the podcast when surprised by Seder, whom he had allegedly tried to avoid in the past. The trio intensely argued as Steven was unwilling to debate with Sam and even dragged Ethan for pranking him.

Trisha Paytas takes shots at Ethan Klein again

After their public fallout regarding percentages and roles on the Frenemies podcast, Paytas has again spoken about Klein on Twitter.

The media personality posed over 30 videos, tweets, and TikToks combined regarding her ongoing drama with her soon-to-be relative, Ethan Klein. Despite fans thinking Trisha Paytas was done talking about him, they are frustrated that she continues to drag the drama.

The 33-year-old began by tweeting out about the podcast, sarcastically commenting that their intensely heated discussion was "special".

Watching 2 cis white men, each with a crew of 6 cis white men backing them, arguing over who won a debate that never even happened is ….special — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 22, 2021

She then shaded Ethan Klein by mocking the fact that he had won the debate, claiming she would "adopt the same mindset."

Not knocking anything , I like it. Ima adopt the same mindset that I win everything even if I never participate 🥳🥳 — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 22, 2021

Fans call out Trisha Paytas for being a hypocrite, says she "already has that mindset"

Followers took to Twitter to express their irritation with the YouTuber's tweets, calling her out for being a hypocrite.

That’s not even what the “feud” is about trisha 😂 you don’t get it. — ♊︎ ✦𓁿✦ ♊︎ (@geminhigh444) June 22, 2021

It’s cute that you don’t think that’s been your mindset this whole damn time 🤣 — Brandi Rene 🎵 (@NorthOfSass) June 22, 2021

You already do. — remytherat (@remydarat) June 22, 2021

Is that not what you already do? — Albyj (@Albyj6) June 22, 2021

who’s gonna tell her pic.twitter.com/ecLkVdVe4r — dankey kang (@emmalynnbb) June 22, 2021

Okay so you staying the same? — zee (@Zee_Li_) June 22, 2021

ethan won lmao — Hailie Jacobs (@HailieJacobs3) June 22, 2021

Gabbie? Is that you? — Anonymous Tea (@TeaSpillParty) June 22, 2021

Some even took it as far as to call her "jealous," given her recent videos have not been doing well compared to the H3 podcast.

You seem a little jealous 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fEPcqzsRBc — Nick (@nickpazell) June 22, 2021

like you havent already been doing that... — joy.lambo03 (@JoyLambo03) June 22, 2021

While the saga between Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas continues, fans are wondering if the former will be making an appearance at her and Moses Hacmon's wedding later this year.

