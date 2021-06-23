Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer announce their new skincare line together called Know Beauty

Vanessa Hudgens was seen trending on Twitter after announcing her new skincare line called "Know Beauty" on Tuesday morning, June 22nd, which was made in collaboration with Madison Beer.

32-year-old Vanessa Hudgens is an American actress born and raised in Salinas, California. She is best known for her performance as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film trilogy and her viral romance with co-star Zac Efron in the early 2000s.

Vanessa Hudgens has also been unofficially deemed as the "Coachella Queen" since many of her festival outfits have started trends throughout the years.

Vanessa Hudgens announces new skincare line with Madison Beer

On Tuesday afternoon, Vanessa Hudgens shocked fans when announcing her new skincare line in collaboration with Madison Beer and Dr. Karen Kuchan on Instagram and Twitter.

The High School Musical star stated that the three created Know Beauty to help consumers "understand [their] skin":

"We created KNOW to take the guesswork out of building a routine and help you get to really understand your own skin."

Vanessa Hudgens also shared a quick video that seemed to look like a photoshoot for the brand, with her and Beer posing in front of the camera while using the products.

I’m SOO excited to bring @weareknowbeauty into the world in partnership with @madisonbeer and @drkarenk. We created KNOW to take the guesswork out of building a routine — and help you get to really understand your own skin. Come say hey! https://t.co/u3g1xu1hll pic.twitter.com/KGJt9GzMYV — Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) June 22, 2021

Hours later, Beer retweeted the same video, announcing her new skincare collaboration to her fans on Twitter.

Available on KNOW Beauty's website, products such as cleansers, moisturizers, serums, night creams, a DNA kit, and more are being sold at a range of $22 to $95.

Products for KNOW Beauty are available on their website (Image via knowbeauty.com)

Fans express excitement over Know Beauty

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer's new skincare line.

Given that Beer had just recently released "Reckless," fans of hers were twice as excited to have more content from her. Meanwhile, fans of Hudgens were proud to see the actress venturing into a new business.

Fans are excited to start purchasing and using KNOW Beauty's products.

