"I am appalled and embarrassed": Billie Eilish posts apology following recent backlash over racist remarks and using Asian slur

On Monday, June 21st, Billie Eilish took to Instagram to apologize for the ongoing backlash she had been receiving after weeks of controversy.

The 19-year-old has recently come under fire for allegedly mocking Asian accents and making racial slurs such as "ch**k" in a TikTok video that had resurfaced online. This came days after many accused Billie Eilish of "queerbaiting" in her new music video for "Lost Cause."

Additionally, the public had grown upset with the singer after she reportedly started dating Matthew Tyler Vorce, known to publicly make racist remarks on Twitter.

Billie Eilish posts an apology

The songwriter posted an apology to her Instagram stories on Monday. Eilish began by saying she loved her fans and claimed that the drama was something she "wanted" to address:

"I love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this. This is something I WANT to address because I'm being labeled something that I am not."

Billie Eilish then discussed the resurfaced TikTok video, in which she was in her early teens.

"There's a video going around of me when I was 13 or 14, where I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community. I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word."

Afterward, Billie claimed she had "no excuse" and that she was just "goofing around."

Billie Eilish ended the lengthy apology by claiming she did not intend her any of her past actions to inflict harm.

"I am sorry. I did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others, and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it. I not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity, and equality."

Fans still upset with Billie Eilish

Followers took to Twitter to express their disappointment in the star despite her apology.

Many pointed out that the teenager did not include an apology for the alleged queerbaiting that occurred in her music video for Lost Cause.

maybe she shouldnt be dating a homophobe and a racist in the first place lmfao. she swears she loves everyone then dates someone who’s a racist and homophobe. “my boyfriend wants y’all to die but i support y’all tho 😍😍” — zelda (@lanasfaggy) June 22, 2021

individuals shouldn't apologize for you interpreting their actions as gay when you assume they are straight. sexuality is fluid, something to explore. don't force her to come out, ur literally regurgitating shit u saw on tiktok bye — 𝚐𝚠𝚎𝚗 (@sirenpunkx) June 22, 2021

i dont want to hear from yall lmao you’re annoying — LUNÅ! (@callitgaslight) June 22, 2021

real people can’t queerbait, it’s a marketing tactic for fictional media. (tv shows, books, movies). real life people don’t queerbait and this obsession with her sexuality is a bit weird but that’s just me — ff (@relatablekiwis) June 22, 2021

im still genuinely amazed at how quickly billie eilish’s fans switched up on her and are now acting like shes always been bad💀 — Riv🏳️‍⚧️ (@RiverOfIce_) June 22, 2021

billie eilish apologizing for saying a slur against asians: thoughts? pic.twitter.com/mtcllmmPO4 — clayton (@spicyveggienugz) June 22, 2021

no she doesn’t??her fans did nothing but support her and even if she does feel embarrassed about them she needs to shut the fuck up about it because imagine supporting someone,loving them and looking up to them then you get called embarrassing by them — ♡ (@paradisejailer) June 22, 2021

People who cancel Billie eilish because she said something when she was like 10 or something idk needs to get a life — Luke Sidaway (@lukesiddaway) June 22, 2021

don’t go running back to billie eilish now since she posted that “apology”. sis left out the part about how she is dating a racist homophobe pic.twitter.com/lZGUENNdrM — dj luvs ringo (@itmademewild) June 22, 2021

Despite Billie Eilish having just apologized publicly, it seems many of her fans have quickly gone to no longer support her. It remains to be seen what the consequences of her old behavior bring to her work and personal life.

