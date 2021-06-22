"I am appalled and embarrassed": Billie Eilish posts apology following recent backlash over racist remarks and using Asian slur

On Monday, June 21st, Billie Eilish took to Instagram to apologize for the ongoing backlash she had been receiving after weeks of controversy.
The 19-year-old has recently come under fire for allegedly mocking Asian accents and making racial slurs such as "ch**k" in a TikTok video that had resurfaced online. This came days after many accused Billie Eilish of "queerbaiting" in her new music video for "Lost Cause."
Additionally, the public had grown upset with the singer after she reportedly started dating Matthew Tyler Vorce, known to publicly make racist remarks on Twitter.
Also read: Video showing Sienna Mae allegedly kissing and groping "unconscious" Jack Wright sparks fury, Twitter slams her for "lying"
Billie Eilish posts an apology
The songwriter posted an apology to her Instagram stories on Monday. Eilish began by saying she loved her fans and claimed that the drama was something she "wanted" to address:
"I love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this. This is something I WANT to address because I'm being labeled something that I am not."
Billie Eilish then discussed the resurfaced TikTok video, in which she was in her early teens.
"There's a video going around of me when I was 13 or 14, where I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn't know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community. I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word."
Afterward, Billie claimed she had "no excuse" and that she was just "goofing around."
Billie Eilish ended the lengthy apology by claiming she did not intend her any of her past actions to inflict harm.
"I am sorry. I did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others, and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it. I not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity, and equality."
Also read: Austin McBroom, accused by Tana Mongeau of cheating on his wife, calls Tana a "clout chaser"
Fans still upset with Billie Eilish
Followers took to Twitter to express their disappointment in the star despite her apology.
Many pointed out that the teenager did not include an apology for the alleged queerbaiting that occurred in her music video for Lost Cause.
Despite Billie Eilish having just apologized publicly, it seems many of her fans have quickly gone to no longer support her. It remains to be seen what the consequences of her old behavior bring to her work and personal life.
Also read: "So embarrassing": DJ Khaled trolled over "awkward" performance at YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.