"It's just between me and Ethan": Trisha Paytas responds yet again to Ethan Klein's video regarding her sister and the Disneyland tickets

Trisha Paytas has once again posted another YouTube video on June 19th in response to the situation surrounding the end of Frenemies and her ongoing "beef" with Ethan Klein.
Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein recently got into a public feud over the former's role on their shared podcast, Frenemies, on June 8th. The former had accused the H3H3 host of never including her in company discussions or properly splitting the show's revenue with her. Moreover, she falsely accused Ethan of "sexually harassing" her.
Trisha Paytas speaks out once again
On Saturday morning, Trisha Paytas posted another YouTube video in response to the latest episode of the H3 podcast. The 37-minute video was titled "The ACTUAL REAL reason why Frenemies ended."
Trisha Paytas began by ruling out that her sister had no involvement in the situation and that she merely inserted herself by posting a TikTok video to defend Trisha.
"It's so stupid that this is what Ethan grasped onto. As far as this is concerned, it's just between me and Ethan."
She then continued by addressing whether Ethan and Hila Klein were still invited to her wedding with the latter's brother, Moses Hacmon.
"They're still invited to the wedding. At the end of the day, they're not a professional crew. It's not a professional camera man, not a professional one. It's cool. He hires fans and it works for them, then hires their girlfriends and it works for them."
In addition to the video she posted today, Trisha also posted a series of 10+ tweets regarding the H3 podcast's latest video.
Trisha Paytas also called Ethan Klein out for using a "clickbait" title, despite the 35-year-old H3 host discussing the topic on the podcast.
Fans are "sick" and "tired" of the back and forth
Fans took to Twitter to express their frustration towards Trisha Paytas, considering she has now posted over 10 tweets and videos about the Frenemies saga.
Ethan Klein has only responded a handful of times, including in the infamous "five percent" skit. Fans found it extremely hypocritical of Trisha to bash the H3H3 content creator for explaining himself online.
