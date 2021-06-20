"It's just between me and Ethan": Trisha Paytas responds yet again to Ethan Klein's video regarding her sister and the Disneyland tickets

Trisha Paytas has once again posted another YouTube video on June 19th in response to the situation surrounding the end of Frenemies and her ongoing "beef" with Ethan Klein.

Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein recently got into a public feud over the former's role on their shared podcast, Frenemies, on June 8th. The former had accused the H3H3 host of never including her in company discussions or properly splitting the show's revenue with her. Moreover, she falsely accused Ethan of "sexually harassing" her.

Trisha Paytas speaks out once again

On Saturday morning, Trisha Paytas posted another YouTube video in response to the latest episode of the H3 podcast. The 37-minute video was titled "The ACTUAL REAL reason why Frenemies ended."

Trisha Paytas began by ruling out that her sister had no involvement in the situation and that she merely inserted herself by posting a TikTok video to defend Trisha.

"It's so stupid that this is what Ethan grasped onto. As far as this is concerned, it's just between me and Ethan."

She then continued by addressing whether Ethan and Hila Klein were still invited to her wedding with the latter's brother, Moses Hacmon.

"They're still invited to the wedding. At the end of the day, they're not a professional crew. It's not a professional camera man, not a professional one. It's cool. He hires fans and it works for them, then hires their girlfriends and it works for them."

In addition to the video she posted today, Trisha also posted a series of 10+ tweets regarding the H3 podcast's latest video.

But it’s not enough for me to apologize and move on ? https://t.co/vbF0si4O8j — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 19, 2021

the ACTUAL REAL reason why frenemies ended https://t.co/gz8WP9UNY5 via @YouTube — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 19, 2021

Trisha Paytas also called Ethan Klein out for using a "clickbait" title, despite the 35-year-old H3 host discussing the topic on the podcast.

She did pay. She didn’t lie. It was on frenemies. Me and Ethan split it. This is just so stupid. She deleted it after his Tik tok. And then he went and made it bigger on h3 with the clickbait af title https://t.co/6c4JFEueez — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 19, 2021

Fans are "sick" and "tired" of the back and forth

Fans took to Twitter to express their frustration towards Trisha Paytas, considering she has now posted over 10 tweets and videos about the Frenemies saga.

Ethan Klein has only responded a handful of times, including in the infamous "five percent" skit. Fans found it extremely hypocritical of Trisha to bash the H3H3 content creator for explaining himself online.

you “making light” of something is still uncomfortable as fuck. that just shows what kind of person you are — katie⁷ (kinda ia) 🧈 (@jeonsruns) June 19, 2021

we dont need it — joé (@josephwllm) June 19, 2021

Bad coping skills. Just make you into a worse person. — R U T H 🌙 (@meliissaaa562) June 19, 2021

I’m starting to think her therapy is just her talking into a mirror — Tim Neumann (@TimNeum49636369) June 19, 2021

when will u stop milking this situation? like really. just go — alie (@alie53619165) June 19, 2021

i legit don’t have the mental capacity for another back and forth plz no — nina 🥰 (@Nina_Weena_) June 19, 2021

So you can make videos and Ethan can’t. You both need to grow up — Makahla McCarty (@Makahla_13) June 19, 2021

I hope Ethan doesn’t back down. Trisha can’t keep doing this and wear people down and then think she’s right because they got tired of her antics. Someone needs to give her a taste of her own medicine. — ✨🥲ur fave trainwreck🥲✨ (@UnicornsThoBro) June 19, 2021

Tired of you both — NicoleChamploo (@aishasquasha) June 19, 2021

