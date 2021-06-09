Trisha Paytas quits Frenemies podcast after fight with Ethan Klein, says "I'm not sorry for how I feel"

Trisha Paytas, co-host of the popular podcast Frenemies, officially quit the show on June 8th due to arguments between her and Ethan Klein over her contribution.

The Frenemies podcast first aired on September 15th, 2020. It’s hosted by 33-year-old YouTube stars Trisha Paytas and 35-year-old Ethan Klein, the owner of H3H3 Productions.

The two began the podcast after having Trisha as a guest on the H3 podcast for their version of “The Bachelorette”. Each episode has generated over a million views and has become a fan favorite on YouTube.

Trisha Paytas leaves Frenemies

Trisha Paytas sparked heavy backlash after starting an argument with Ethan Klein in the middle of episode 39 of the Frenemies podcast.

What was supposedly an episode meant to discuss the drama surrounding Gabbie Hanna, took a wrong turn towards the end of the show.

The argument began when Trisha Paytas brought up the movie “Brokeback Mountain”, in reference to jokes of Logan Paul continuously hugging Floyd Mayweather during their boxing match. While discussing trans and gay rights, Ethan seemingly ignored her, which irritated Trisha.

Afterwards, fans noticed the 33-year-old becoming triggered as Ethan almost completely dismissed her comments in attempts to move on to another segment.

Trisha immediately interrupted Ethan:

“Let’s just go to your stupid [segment]- I don’t like this segment just for the record. Fan advice is such a stupid thing.”

Tensions in the room heightened as the spat between the two got worse. In short, Trisha began claiming that she was not being heard in terms of idea contributions, while simultaneously shaming Ethan for deducting a five percent “production fee”, which covered the cost of the crew and filming.

“I never pick the costumes, I never do the vlogs, and I give so many ideas like dancing for the vlogs. I give so many ideas and you don’t listen.”

This then inclined Ethan to ask:

“Why are you attacking me?”

Trisha later dragged the production crew along with her argument against Ethan.

“It’s frustrating for you to say ‘oh we’re doing all this great stuff’, but it’s not great stuff. I appreciate the work you guys do but it’s not that great.”

Things got even worse when Trisha Paytas promptly started discussing the show’s production costs, asking Ethan why she was never given input on who they hired, as he allegedly takes five percent.

Ethan explained himself by saying:

“It’s for production costs. I take five percent extra from the podcast’s revenue, and I take the highlight’s revenue, and everything else we split.”

He continued:

“It’s not even about that, we are producing the show and taking a cut, I feel like that’s beyond reasonable. Even though we work and do all the work, I don’t know why you fight me on money.”

The two continued to argue about Trisha being upset until the latter called it quits and demanded Ethan end the show early so that she could leave.

Trisha Paytas issues a statement

In response to her unprecedented behavior on the podcast, fans took to the comments in support of Ethan Klein, claiming that Trisha was being a "brat".

Following the episode of Frenemies, Trisha Paytas posted a video to her YouTube channel titled, "stepping down from frenemies", where she explained her reasons for not wanting to work on the show.

Despite "almost being family" with Ethan, as she put it, she claimed it was in the best interest of her mental health to no longer continue filming each week.

Trisha then posted a message to the comment section of the video officially stating her resignation from the show.

Trisha Paytas officially resigns from Frenemies (Image via Twitter)

Ethan Klein responded to her resignation via Twitter, posting a series of tweets expressing his sentiment and frustration towards the situation.

He started by pointing out the Frenemies merch that he and Trisha Paytas had started, not knowing what to do with unreleased items.

Not sure what to do with 4000 frenemies hoodies 😞 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 8, 2021

Afterwards, Ethan discussed how "surprised" he was by Trisha's outburst. Claiming that he tried everything he could "humanly" to keep the podcast running.

i am honestly gutted over this whole thing, trisha's video this morning was a total surprise to me. I dont really know what more I can say or do. Im very sorry to all the fans of frenemies, I know how much it meant to everyone, I did everything I humanly could to save it — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 8, 2021

Ethan ultimately addressed the joke the two had previously made, alluding to the fact that they always got into fights when in costume and ordering Domino's pizza.

Ultimately this is my fault for ordering pizza while dressed as uncle fester 😞 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) June 8, 2021

Fans of the show are absolutely heartbroken over the news. Meanwhile, Trisha has lost a large number of supporters due to her outburst that ended "everyone's favorite podcast".

